Four years ago, Democrats did something that Colorado hadn’t seen since the 1930s. They swept all statewide offices, including expanding their majorities in the Colorado Legislature and picking up a congressional seat.
Those incumbents have the same advantage that all incumbents generally have, but it’s also a midterm election year in 2022, when voters generally go the opposition direction of whichever party is in control nationally.
As a result, some political analysts are predicting a red wave come November, at least nationwide, and that could pose a challenge to Democrats in their attempts to hold onto those statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running his second re-election bid.
“The early D.C. prognosticators have both Senator Bennet and Governor Polis as likely winners, rating the state overall leaning Democratic, but Democrats are wary, as they should be,” political analyst Floyd Ciruli wrote in a recent blog post. “Federal officeholders are especially vulnerable to national trends. Bennet’s wins have not been impressive ... and Democrats will be in a major fight to take the new (8th) congressional seat, and hold onto at least one vulnerable district (7th).”
Statewide, new maps for legislative districts favor Democrats retaining about the same majority they currently have — 20-15 in the Senate, and 41-24 in the House. That, at least, is based on the outcomes of the past eight elections, according to figures complied by the staff of the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission.
Though that may be the case, the way the lines were redrawn on the Western Slope will result in one fewer representative in the Statehouse, regardless of how the parties split in those seats. The new maps go into effect with the 2022 elections.
Under the House map, this end of the Western Slope would go from having seven legislators to six, and those districts could result in an even 3-3 split between the political parties if recent election results hold.
The region now has four Republican and three Democratic representatives.
That map creates three relatively safe seats for Republicans, particularly for the two that represent Mesa County and the one that includes Montrose County.
But it also turns what used to be a district that heavily favored Republicans in Garfield County into one that goes the other way.
That’s because that district, which now is represented by GOP Rep. Perry Will, now includes Pitkin and a portion of Eagle counties, both of which are heavily blue, giving a Democrat a 16% advantage.
The other GOP counties that were in Will’s district, Moffat and Rio Blanco, were moved into a district with Routt and the rest of Eagle County, making it lean blue, but only slightly by about 3 percentage points.
In Mesa County, state Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, still is the only one vying to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott in the Senate, while the two House seats here have challengers. Rep. Matt Soper of Delta is to face a GOP primary challenge from Grand Junction resident Nina Anderson.
Cindy Ficklin announced that she is dropping out of a House race, leaving only Republican Patricia Weber right now. No one else, regardless of party, has entered either race.
Likewise, the new Senate map would turn a district that covers the northwest corner of the state from one that heavily favored Republicans to one that gives a Democratic candidate a 6- point advantage. That’s because it now includes such bluer counties as Summit and Eagle counties.
Meanwhile, the district that includes Delta County that currently favors Democrats would now favor a Republican candidate by about 3%, meaning it could go either way when it becomes an open seat in 2024.
Similarly, the Senate district for southwest Colorado that’s represented by GOP Sen. Don Coram goes to one that slightly favors Democrats by nearly 6%.
But because Coram was drawn out of that district, that seat won’t be up for re-election in 2022.
That’s because the new map drew the San Luis Valley into it. Included along with that is Alamosa County, where GOP Sen. Cleave Simpson lives. As a result, he will represent the district until he’s up for re-election in 2024.
In Mesa County, all countywide seats are up for grabs in 2022, including the District 2 seat held by Commissioner Scott McInnis, who is term-limited and cannot run again. That race has three GOP candidates, including Scott, Bobbie Daniel and County Assessor Ken Brownlee.
In the race for clerk and recorder, current Clerk Tina Peters still hasn’t activated her campaign finance account, so it’s not clear if she actually is running. If she does, she’ll face fellow Republican Bobbie Gross, whom Peters narrowly defeated in the 2018 GOP primary.
The winner of next year’s Republican primary would go on to face Libertarian Party candidate Robert Ballard in November.
Since former Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis resigned his position earlier this year, his former undersheriff, now Sheriff Todd Rowell, is the sole official candidate in that race.
One-time sheriff hopeful Bruce Lohmiller is running as a write-in candidate.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, is running her first re-election bid, and is to face Durango Republican Marina Zimmerman in the June primaries.
The race also could see a third Republican, that in Don Coram, who was redrawn out of his current Senate seat and has no avenue to run for the Legislature. That’s because he’s now in a district he shares with Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, which goes to him because Rankin was just re-elected to the Senate in 2020.
Rankin will take over the district now represented by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, who is term-limited.
Donovan had to drop her bid for the 3rd Congressional District because her hometown and family ranch were drawn into the 2nd Congressional District.
A slew of Democrats also are vying for the right to challenge the seat.
With the new congressional map, a Republican candidate now has improved odds of retaining the 3rd Congressional District, going from a plus 6% favorite to slightly more than 9%.
Statewide, Democrats are favored, however slightly in some districts, in five of Colorado’s eight congressional districts.