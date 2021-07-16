The state panel that is to redraw congressional district lines is asking the Colorado Supreme Court for more time in putting that map together.
Under Amendments Y and Z, approved by voters in 2018 to create independent commissions to redraw congressional and legislative district lines, those two panels have strict schedules in doing so.
But because of unprecedented delays in getting the needed U.S. Census data to all states, those dates are just not workable, the commission said in its filing to the high court.
“In light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and most importantly, the significant delays in the delivery of final, redistricting-level data from the decennial Census, the commission has considered two possible schedules to complete its work and fulfill the voters’ intent during this redistricting cycle,” the commission said in the filing.
The U.S. Census says that it wasn’t just the pandemic that stalled its efforts to gather population figures. It also saw delays due to hurricanes, wildfires and civil unrest in some cities around the nation.
The schedule the commission said it most prefers would give the panel about two weeks after the anticipated release of Census data by Aug. 16, and giving its staff until mid-September before coming up with a new map based on that data.
An initial map released last month was based on preliminary Census information, but nothing like the detailed precinct-by-precinct data that is needed to complete a proper map, which the Census data supplies.
The commission is tasked not only with redrawing Colorado’s seven congressional districts, but also adding an eighth, which the state earned because of an increase in population over the past 20 years.
Under its preferred schedule, the commission’s final date for completing a final map and submitting it to the Supreme Court for review would be Oct. 28.
“The commission will be able to pursue its preferred schedule only if this court determines that the deadlines set forth in the schedule can be established consistent with Amendment Y,” the court filing reads.
Under the amendment, the commission is supposed to submit that final map to the high court by Sept. 1, but the law also allows deadlines to be altered “if conditions outside of the commission’s control require such an adjustment.”
Like its counterpart that is looking at redrawing Colorado House and Senate district lines, the congressional commission is in the process of holding public hearings around the state to gather input from voters about how it should redraw those boundaries.