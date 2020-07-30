It’s too soon to actually apply to be a member of one of the two panels that will redraw congressional and legislative district lines next year, but the public is being asked to help in drafting applications for those who want to.
The nonpartisan staff for the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions launched its website on Wednesday and will hold its first hearing on how those applications should be drafted on Friday, inviting people to testify in person or submit written testimony.
That meeting is to help the staff develop application forms for the two panels. The commission staff is part of Legislative Council, the nonpartisan research and staffing arm of the Colorado Legislature.
Once those applications are finalized, staff will post copies of them on its website to allow the public to comment further on them. Once they are complete, those who wish to serve on one of the two 12-member panels can apply after Aug. 10.
The commissions became possible after voters overwhelmingly passed Amendments Y and Z in 2018.
Those amendments created the two panels, one to redraw legislative district lines for the 65-member Colorado House and 35-member Colorado Senate, and the other for the state’s seven congressional districts.
After the 2020 Census results for the state are completed, those new commissioners will have a better understanding of how those lines are to be drawn, including if Colorado gets an eighth congressional seat as is expected.
Under the provisions of the two amendments, each commission will have four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters, though how they are chosen is somewhat complicated.
First a three-judge panel appointed by the state’s chief justice — they are to be retired judges with no more than one being affiliated with any political party — will review the applications and narrow them down to 1,050 applicants.
From that pool, the judges are to pare down those applicants to a list of 150 based on their experience, analytical skills and ability to be impartial.
From that 150-person pool, the judges will select two Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated to serve. Those judges also will select two unaffiliated voters from the larger pool, while majority and minority leaders in the Colorado House and Senate will select the remaining four, presumably two Democrats and two Republicans.
No one who is an elected official or had been elected to office above the precinct level in the past three years is eligible to serve. The same goes for professional lobbyists. Commissioners also cannot have been a candidate for the Legislature or Congress within the past five years, nor anyone who has been paid by an elected official or candidate within the last three years.
No one who serves on one of the redistricting commissioners can also serve on the other.
Once all that’s done, the commissioners will begin drafting maps for the new legislative lines, but the public also will be able to submit their own maps for those commissions’ consideration.
Federal and state laws also dictate what must be considered in redrawing maps, particularly to prevent gerrymandering, or drawing lines that discriminate based on race, color or membership of any minority group.
The maps also must consider communities of interest, such as Grand Junction and Mesa County.