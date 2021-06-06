The two state panels charged with redrawing congressional and legislative district lines are now taking public comments on how those boundaries should look.
Now that the Colorado Supreme Court has cleared the way for the two independent commissions to begin their work in the face of unexpected delays in final U.S. Census data, the leaders of those panels are anxious to get started.
Last week, the high court rejected as unconstitutional a proposed bill in the Colorado Legislature ordering the commissions to use preliminary Census data. While the court ruled that lawmakers can’t do that, they also said there’s nothing in the law to prevent the commissions from using preliminary data, something they had already planned to do.
Lawmakers have since killed that proposed bill.
“The state has changed over the last 10 years, and so hearing from the public is an essential part of the process for creating fair maps that reflect those changes,” said Carlos Perez, chairman of the Independent Legislative Commission, and an unaffiliated voter. “The legislative commission is made up of ordinary voters, and we are here to listen. We encourage everyone to let us know how the district lines should be drawn to best represent your community.”
By law, how those lines are drawn — something that is required every decade after new U.S. Census data is released — is based on a handful of criteria, not the least of which is a nearly equal number of residents in each district, whether it’s one of the state’s eight congressional seats or the 100 legislative districts.
Other criteria that primarily stem from the federal Voting Rights Act include fair minority representation, maintaining communities of interest, compactness and contiguity, and existing political boundaries, such as cities and counties.
But under Amendments Y and Z approved by Colorado voters in 2018 that created the independent commissions, a new criteria is expected — partisan outcomes — but only after all other criteria are met.
In other words, the commissions are expected to create competitive districts as much as possible, allowing the possibility of a “reasonable potential” for a change in party affiliation at least once over the decade.
While the state has long had a separate commission to redraw legislative boundaries, this marks the first year it has used one to draw congressional lines, leaving that task up to the Legislature.
As a result, because of highly partisan rancor depending on which party was in control of the Legislature, congressional maps have ended up being decided in the courts.
Under this new scheme, the two 12-member commissions are made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters. Three-fourths were chosen from a long list of volunteers at random, with the other quarter were chosen by majority and minority leaders in the Legislature.
From now until later this month, both panels are accepting initial written comments from the general public, June 13 for the congressional commission and June 18 for the legislative panel.
From that, staff for both commissions are to create preliminary maps by the end of the month.
With those maps, each commission is to conduct in-person hearings across the state, which will occur between July 7 and Aug. 30. While exact times and dates aren’t yet know, hearings are slated in Grand Junction, Craig, Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.
The two panels plan to complete their work after the state receives final data from the Census Bureau, which is expected to happen sometime in mid August.
To submit initial comments, go to redistricting.colorado.gov/public_comments/new.
The commissions plan to accept comments at every stage of the process, including over what final maps they approve.
Under the two amendments, at least eight of the 12 commissioners in each panel, including at least two unaffiliated commissioners, must agree on a final draft.
Whatever final map the two panels approve must be reviewed by the Supreme Court to determine if they followed the proper criteria. If not, the commissions would have 12 days to correct any errors.
Final maps are to be completed by the end of the year.