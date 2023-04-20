Construction is gearing up at the Redlands 360 development and that means some disruption for the property’s recreational trail users is coming.

Infrastructure work for Redlands 360 Filing 1, which will consist of 51 single-family residential lots in the vicinity of Easter Hill, is expected to start this week. Large belly-scraper trucks will soon be at work moving nearly 70,000 cubic-yards of dirt for this first phase.

