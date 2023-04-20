Construction on Redlands 360 Filing 1 is expected to begin this week, which will cause some disruption to the trail network. Infrastructure work for the construction’s first phase, in the vicinity of Easter Hill, is expected to last until November.
Trail users are being asked to respect trail closures due to safety concerns around the construction site.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Heavy equipment is already on site at the Redlands 360 property ready to get to work moving dirt.
These large belly-scraper trucks will move nearly 70,000 cubic-meters of dirt over a 45 day period at the Redlands 360 property.
Crews will spend six months installing infrastructure for the first Redlands 360 development, which will include everything from installing roads and sidewalks to utilities.
Construction is gearing up at the Redlands 360 development and that means some disruption for the property’s recreational trail users is coming.
Infrastructure work for Redlands 360 Filing 1, which will consist of 51 single-family residential lots in the vicinity of Easter Hill, is expected to start this week. Large belly-scraper trucks will soon be at work moving nearly 70,000 cubic-yards of dirt for this first phase.
“What we’re doing is we’re moving a bunch of dirt that we would normally have to export off site,” Redlands 360 Project Manager Jane Quimby said. “We’re just moving that to other areas that are within our project. So there’s going to be significant dirt moving going on. That’s going to have a very significant, but short-term impact on trail users.”
The dirt moving portion of the construction should last around 45 days, Quimby said. She said the developer, La Plata Communities, LLC, is attempting to complete this work as quickly as possible to limit the disruption to trail users.
“There is going to be a serious safety issue because we are using these large belly-scrapers and they are huge,” Quimby said. “They move a lot of dirt at a very quick pace. Part of the reason we decided to do that is so we can get in there and move more dirt quicker, which means we can solve that access problem in a quicker fashion. “
People will still be allowed on the property, which has a significant number of social trails that have developed over the decades of public use on this private parcel. Quimby said maintaining access for the public is important as the development is built. However, some trail access has to be cut off for safety.
“We are trying to be respectful of the fact that we have a lot of recreational users who enjoy it and we want them to continue to enjoy it, but there also needs to be the realization that we also have to take into consideration public safety and the safety of our construction crews while they’re out there working,” Quimby said.
Part of the early construction will also improve safety around the Easter Hill access point of the property. A temporary parking lot will be constructed to give users off-street parking. The current parking on Easter Hill Drive is along the property line and vehicles often can’t get completely off the road, Quimby said.
“Actually it will be safer from the standpoint of people being able to pull off the road,” Quimby said. “There will be parking for around 20 cars instead of maybe 10 that can park there now.”
After the initial 45-day construction phase, Quimby said, there should be less disruption to trail access, though the construction site itself will be closed to the public.
Construction on the infrastructure for the first filing will last until November, Quimby said. It will include everything from installing roads and sidewalks to utilities. After that homes will begin to be constructed at the site.
In addition to the on-site work, Quimby said significant road infrastructure work will take place along the South Broadway and 23 Road corridors and where 23 Road meets Colorado Highway 340. The developer will also be working on Easter Hill Drive installing sidewalks among other improvements. This work is being done in response to a traffic study.
This is just the beginning of the project. When completed, the 600-acre development will include a mix of low-density residential, medium-density residential, high-density residential, six acres of commercial/mixed use and a minimum of 185 acres of open space, according to a city report.