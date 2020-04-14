The developer of the Pinnacle Ridge subdivision in the Redlands in Grand Junction is asking for Planning Commission support this Wednesday to extend its approved preliminary plan for two years.
Pinnacle Ridge, which is located northeast of Mariposa Drive and north of Monument Road, was granted approval for a plan to develop 72 single family lots on 45 acres in 2017. It was granted a one-year administrative extension in 2019, which expires this month.
“The city has a two-year time frame in order to keep projects active because zoning codes and subdivision standards change all the time,” Grand Junction Senior Planner Scott Peterson said. “So it’s basically just to keep it as an active project.”
In a letter to the Planning Commission, Robert Jones with Vortex Engineering and Architecture cited construction delays and the current economy as reasons for seeking the extension.
“Although the final plat for Pinnacle Ridge, Filing 1, was recorded on March 14, 2018, and construction is underway for Filing 2, due to unforeseen delays with construction, development and the recent market, I find that it is necessary to request an extension of the Preliminary Plan approval and deadline to record the plat for Filing 2 at this time,” Jones said in the letter.
Grand Junction Planning Department staff have recommended that the commission approve the extension. If it is approved, the subdivision could continue to be developed as approved in its preliminary plan over the next two years, setting a new expiration of the plan approval to April 19, 2022.
“It (a two-year extension) is not very typical, but there are some subdivisions that do request extensions for some reason or another that they just haven’t sold enough lots yet or due to construction delays,” Peterson said.
While this development has run into delays, the developer has said it plans to complete the proposed subdivision within two years if the commission grants the extension.
“The Applicant further provided that they remain optimistic given current market indicators that the project could be completed within the requested additional two-year timeframes,” according to the city staff report.