Redlands 360, a 1,600-home development proposed on nearly 650 acres in the middle of the Redlands, will share information and answer questions on its plans at a series of neighborhood meetings next week.
For years the property has been used by mountain bikers and hikers who traverse the spider web of social trails that have developed on the property. As this project has moved along, the developer has assured users that some trails will be maintained. Now, with the plan moving forward, there is a clearer picture of what will be left.
“It’s been a great opportunity to have this as open space and our vision for the property is to retain a lot of those aspects for this property,” Redlands 360 Project Manager Jane Quimby said. “We have an emphasis on recreational opportunities and trails and hiking and biking and preserving the natural landscape up here and incorporating that into our development.”
Quimby, who has been mountain biking on this property for years, said the plan is to preserve around 30% of the property for open space and a network of trails. She said they have reached out to groups and individuals that use the property to help determine what trails are a priority to keep.
“We’ve got a local core group that represents different user groups,” Quimby said. “When I’m up here, I talk to people all the time. What’s your favorite trail here? What do you want to keep? What do you see as the most fun? Just to get feedback. Of course, I ride it a lot myself.”
The Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) has engaged with the developer to help identify important trails to keep, COPMOBA President Scott Winans said. He said he appreciated the developers looking for feedback.
“I think one thing that was wonderful about this project is the property owners reached out and said we’re interested in trying to maintain what trails make sense or perhaps even allow the creation of other trails that might make more sense,” Winans said.
Winans said members of Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA)have walked the property with the developer to point out trails and features they’d like to preserve. He said he was encouraged by the way the developers view the trails as an amenity.
“I don’t think they view these trails as a nuisance,” he said. “I think they view them as a resource. That perspective from a land developer’s point of view I think is quite smart. They recognize the various values of the property they own and how maximizing that value for them financially also includes maximizing it for the community at large, the best they can.”
Through dialog with groups like COPMOBA and others, as well as looking at what areas of the property are more easily developable — there are steep hills and cliffs in some parts — the developer identified areas it plans to retain as open space, along with potential trails.
Several sections around the perimeter of the property are proposed as open space with a perimeter trail, which Quimby said users have said was an important piece to keep. They’ve also proposed crisscrossing sections of open space through the middle of the property that would include trails.
“The idea is that you would have minimal roads crossing the recreational easements,” Quimby said. “You’d have open space running pretty much perpendicular to each other so you could actually come in here and stay in the open space and not cross a road.”
Redlands resident Jill Wohlgemuth said she has been using the trails for years, biking them and walking her dogs there. She said it was unfortunate that the land would be developed and had hoped the city could have purchased the property to preserve all the open space. However, she said she was appreciative of the landowner allowing access to his property.
“I’ve lived here and been using those trails for about 11 years and I’ve always appreciated the privilege that those landowners gave us to use those,” Wohlgemuth said. “It’s certainly their right to do with it what they want, but I just wish it would have been more of a push to keep it open space.”
Winans said he’s seen comments on social media from users who would like to see the entire property conserved for open space and trails, but he’s also seen some defending the owner’s right to develop the land. He said it’s important to keep in mind that these traIls are currently on private property.
“We certainly have seen a strong public sentiment that, boy we sure hope we don’t lose access to those trails,” Winans said. “I think I would just encourage any trail user to recognize, even if you’ve been riding trail X or trail 1, 2 and 3 for quite a while, you might expect some changes to those trails.”
Indeed, some trails will be removed or changed, Quimby said. Some aren’t sustainable from a maintenance perspective, and some travel through parts of the property that will be developed. However, Quimby noted the property will be developed over a 20-year period with around 80 homes added each year. She said trail access would not be cut off and trails wouldn’t be removed if they aren’t in an area under construction.
“We’ll have trail designers and developers that will come and help us make the best decisions on where this trail should be aligned to take advantage of the topography, the features, challenging or not challenging,” Quimby said. “We anticipate that we’ll utilize local resources and companies to help us do that.”
In addition to the types of trails currently on the property, mostly dirt single-track trails, Quimby said they plan to add hard-surface trails and other recreational opportunities to bring in other types of users.
“In some ways, it will open up a different type of trail system to folks that wouldn’t necessarily come up here and take advantage,” Quimby said. “That obviously will appeal to residents who are going to live here, but also to people from the community that can come up here and take advantage of a paved trail on a road bike, as opposed to an off road single track mountain bike trail.”
Trails are only one issue the developers will have to address when they meet with the wider community. Soil issues, drainage and traffic impacts are all concerns Quimby said she expected will be raised. While she said they are working on traffic studies and testing soils, she knew some people will never support the project. However, she said their plans are going to take the community’s concerns into account.
“Obviously we’re going to have houses up here, but I think with our development plan that we’re trying to be sensitive to some of those concerns,” Qumiby said. “I’ve used these trails myself for the last couple decades. I’m sensitive to it. I use this property all the time. It’s a wonderful piece of property, but it is private property and the owner of the property wants an opportunity to have it developed and we’re going to do that in a responsible way.”