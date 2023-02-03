After eight years on the job, Christian Reece is leaving Club 20 as its executive director.
Reece is to be the Western Slope outreach and engagement regional program manager for the University of Colorado.
After eight years on the job, Christian Reece is leaving Club 20 as its executive director.
Reece is to be the Western Slope outreach and engagement regional program manager for the University of Colorado.
“Through respectful civil discourse, a willingness to understand alternative perspectives and a passion for Western Colorado, we have been able to break down barriers, erode the urban-rural divide, and advance Western Colorado issues,” Reece said of her time leading Club 20, a Western Slope policy and advocacy group.
During that time, Reece worked to help make Colorado’s Constitution harder to amend and advocated for regulations that protect the state while working to ensure a business-friendly environment.
She also helped influence the outcome of countless bills, regulations and ballot measures at the state and federal levels.
Reece, the youngest executive director in Club 20’s 70-year history, joined the group in 2015.
Prior to that, she was a field representative for former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo.
Over the years, Reece has served on the St. Mary’s Hospital board, the Grand Junction Planning Commission and as a freelance first aid/CPR instructor. She has a master’s degree in business administration from the Auburn University Harbert College of Business, a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry from Colorado Mesa University and a certificate in emergency medicine from CMU.
“This new opportunity will allow Christian to take her talents and passions to one of our valued members, the University of Colorado, and continue to elevate the voice and citizens of the West Slope,” said Brad McCloud, chairman of the Club 20 Board of Directors.
The group, which is made up of individuals, businesses and local governments, is to begin its search for a new executive director next week.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:18:41 AM
Sunset: 05:37:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:17:43 AM
Sunset: 05:38:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:16:44 AM
Sunset: 05:39:38 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:44 AM
Sunset: 05:40:48 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:14:42 AM
Sunset: 05:41:58 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:13:38 AM
Sunset: 05:43:09 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:12:33 AM
Sunset: 05:44:19 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.