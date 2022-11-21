Record trout

COURTESY OF MATT SMILEY

Matt Smiley of Lake City set a state record with a brook trout he caught on Oct. 8. The fish lost some of its color after a long hike down from the mountain lake where it was caught. It weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2022, it may be long remembered as the year of the brook trout.

Only five months after the agency certified a state record brook trout for the first time in 75 years, the record was again re-established by Matt Smiley of Lake City.