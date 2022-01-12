A proposed Colorado Parks and Wildlife regulation would prohibit the use of urine or other odorants to try to lure gray wolves.
The CPW Commission is set to consider the regulation at its meeting scheduled for today and Thursday. It would prohibit placing any “olfactory attractant with the intent to lure gray wolves” unless permitted by the agency.
The rule would apply regardless of whether the attractant is being placed in an attempt to hunt gray wolves, which already is illegal in Colorado, Krista Heiner, the agency’s regulations manager, said in a memo to the commission.
“For example, luring gray wolves is prohibited under the new rule even if an individual only intends to take photos of such wildlife,” Heiner said in the memo.
Parks and Wildlife already bans the baiting and luring of wildlife in some contexts, with regulations in place pertaining to the use of such aids in taking big game, small game and furbearers.
Heiner didn’t elaborate in her memo on what motivated Parks and Wildlife to propose the new rule.
A measure approved by voters in 2020 requires the reintroduction of wolves into western Colorado starting by the end of 2023.
However, some wolves are migrating into the state from the north.
In December, Parks and Wildlife confirmed that wolves killed a domestic calf in Jackson County. The agency had said last spring that a wolf pair produced six pups in the county. It is looking to handle reimbursement for the lost calf as it currently does now in the case of livestock depredation by predators such as mountain lions and bears. The voter-approved measure requires compensation for livestock lost to reintroduced wolves.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission at its meeting also is to consider approving the use by ranchers of gray wolf hazing measures such as noisemakers, guard animals and vehicles to protect livestock in a manner that doesn’t hurt or kill the wolves.
The agency already had begun to consider approval of hazing wolves before the December incident in Jackson County. The change in regulations isn’t scheduled to take effect until March if approved, but the commission at its meeting also will consider approval of an emergency action letting the change take effect immediately in light of what happened last month.
The commission at its meeting also will consider a report on the feedback a stakeholder advisory group has provided the agency reacting to a technical advisory group’s recommendations when it comes to the logistical considerations of wolf reintroduction.
The technical group includes people experienced in wolf reintroduction, wolf management and conflict minimization, some of them working for state and federal agencies. The more broad-based stakeholder group is intended to bring a range of viewpoints from various parts of the state regarding the wolf restoration and management plan.
The technical group has suggested, among other things, that the wolves ideally would be sourced from existing wolf populations in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana and would be released in Colorado in winter.
It also recommends that wolves with a known history of chronically preying on livestock wouldn’t be brought to Colorado, and that wolves wouldn’t be sourced from areas where chronic depredation of livestock by wolves has occurred.
According to a report prepared for the commission meeting, the stakeholder group supports the technical group’s recommendations in a number of areas, including when it comes to where to source wolves and the time of year to release them. But the stakeholder group also offered additional thoughts on some issues, including where wolves could be released.
On that subject, some group members suggested in part that Parks and Wildlife also take into account recreation when it comes to possible release areas and consider “finer detailed spatial sensitivity to local livestock operations and potential acute social conflicts” and the “need for direct engagement with immediately affected communities.”
Some members also suggested considering whether deer and elk numbers are below or above objectives around possible release sites, and the possible impacts of wolf releases on other species of concern in a given area, such as moose, bighorn sheep, lynx and sage-grouse.