Beverly Lampley, Director of Development and Communication at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, stands at the site of the new Mother Teresa Place at 339 Ute Ave. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The existing structure will be demolished to make way for the new homeless shelter. Photo by Barton Glasser
Chris Firm, Grand Junction project manager for Regional Asbestos, checks out contaminated flooring at the site of the new Mother Teresa Place.
Asbestos must be removed from the old house at 339 Ute Ave., before apartments can be built for the chronically homeless in the Grand Valley.
Regional Asbestos is donating $15,000 in time and materials to mitigate asbestos at a home on Ute Avenue owned by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, which will move the organization’s Mother Theresa Place homeless housing project forward.
According to a press release, 90% of Regional Asbestos’ Grand Junction crew is donating time to the project.
“I called each employee personally about the project, and their generosity gave me chills. We have some pretty tough-looking guys on our crew, but every single one of them has a heart of gold,” said project manager Chris Firm.
Firm, who received help paying a utility bill from Catholic Outreach when he was younger, said it’s nice to be able to donate labor to help out the organization.
About 900 square feet of asbestos need to be removed from the 2,492- square-foot house, according to a press release.
The project is estimated to take about 10 days, said Shaun Witkamp, owner of Regional Asbestos, and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
The asbestos must be removed so the house and the one next to it can be safely demolished, Witkamp said, because otherwise the asbestos could affect the area. The properties are located near Fourth Street and Ute Avenue.
Beverly Lampley, director of development and communication for Catholic Outreach, said after the houses are demolished, a 40-unit apartment complex will be built in their place.
The building will house the most vulnerable people in the community, Lampley said, namely the chronically homeless.
“We really needed this house in order to do the project,” Lampley said.