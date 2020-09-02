Two of the new homes for residents of the Grand Junction Regional Center are complete, but because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic no one has as yet moved in, the Colorado Department of Human Services says.
In a letter to state lawmakers, Yolanda Webb, director of the department’s Office of Adult, Aging and Disability Services, said the final licensing and inspection requirements for two existing re-licensed homes were completed this spring, but relocation of 16 of the 24 developmentally or intellectually disabled residents from the regional center’s Riverside Parkway campus has been delayed.
“While the homes are ready, out of an abundance of caution and concern, due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, we have placed moves from the campus into these re-licensed homes on hold, until such time as we can ensure that these transitions can be done with minimal health and safety risk in these extraordinary times,” Webb wrote to Pueblo Democratic Rep. Daneya Esgar, chair of the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee.
For the past couple of years, the department has been working to implement a $3.5 million plan to open four separate group homes for adults with disabilities at the regional center in preparation of selling or somehow transferring the campus and its aging building to new owners.
Two of those homes were refitted to accommodate the campus residents and are the ones that are ready for occupancy, but construction on the other two six-bedroom homes, which are to be built from the ground up, hasn’t yet started.
The department is to appear today before the Legislature’s Capital Development Committee, a six-member panel that oversees state capital projects, to ask permission to purchase property for $130,000 at 639 Pioneer Road, which is located near 29½ and F½ roads in Grand Junction, for those two new homes.
All this started more than six years ago when the two committees began looking for alternatives to the aging regional center campus. Some of its 28 buildings, several of which are a century old, are uninhabitable, and the campus’s use has dwindled over the years. As a result, it has been costing the state more than it should to operate, at least compared to the state’s two other regional centers in Pueblo and Wheat Ridge.
Eventually, lawmakers made the decision to close that campus, but can’t actually do so until adequate homes are built or remodeled for its remaining residents to live elsewhere in Grand Junction.
Once that happens, the state will look at different ideas either to sell or transfer that 47-acre campus and its buildings.