The number of new weekly filers for unemployment benefits dropped to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
As of the end of last week, 4,472 new claims were filed with the Department of Labor and Employment, down from 5,825 for the week ending April 24.
That’s the lowest its been since the week ending Sept. 26, when 4,882 claims were filed. That compared to a high of more than 260,000 filers in the early weeks of the pandemic.
At the same time, the state recorded only 618 claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, also the lowest those claims have been in the weeks that program was available.
That program was created by Congress to help gig and self-employed workers who generally aren’t covered by regular state unemployment benefits.
The number of displaced Colorado workers who continue to get weekly benefits also is down to its lowest level since March 2020, when the pandemic first began to impact the state’s economy.
By the end of the week of April 24, the latest data available, 61,105 people had received weekly benefits, down slightly from 61,728 during the prior week.
That same week also saw 52,898 people still getting weekly PUA aid, while 82,604 also received benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, another federal program that extends state unemployment benefits by 13 weeks for those whose regular benefits have expired.
To date, the state has paid out nearly $3 billion in regular unemployment benefits, and $1.3 billion in PUA claims.
Another $3.5 billion also has been paid out under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which offers an additional $300 of week to eligible claimants.