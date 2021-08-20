Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams are trying to work together to address the immediate needs of Mesa’s Election Division, but the county commissioners aren’t making that easy.
Until midday Thursday, Williams and Reiner had decided to move ahead in concert to take charge of the division after Secretary of State Jena Griswold declared Clerk Tina Peters unfit to oversee elections.
But while Griswold named Reiner as the person who is to take charge, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners chose Williams instead, setting up a legal challenge between the two agencies.
While that legal dust settles, Williams and Reiner have been talking, texting and emailing each other numerous times a day, both agreeing to work in lock-step to at least start the process of taking over the division, including finding new equipment to replace what Griswold decertified because of Peters’ alleged breach of election security.
All that stopped, however, when Reiner received a letter from Chief Deputy County Attorney Nina Atencio early Thursday afternoon.
“The board respectfully requests that you refrain from taking any action that would be inconsistent with the board’s August 17, 2021, decision to appoint Mr. Williams as Mesa County’s designated election official until such time that an appropriate judicial authority issues an order that resolves any conflict between the positions of the board and the secretary of state,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Daily Sentinel stated.
While Williams, who said he has seen the letter, said it changes nothing in his mind — a designated election official can bring in whoever he or she wants, Williams said — Reiner is a bit more hesitant.
The treasurer, who served as clerk for eight years before Peters took the job in 2018, said she doesn’t want to defy the county attorney’s request, but does want to help give the Election Division the leadership it needs to move forward.
Reiner and Williams, both Republicans, describe their relationship as more than just colleagues who respect each other, but also longtime friends who both want the same thing: a secure election in Mesa County.
But both also know time is running out on meeting certain deadlines to ensure that happens, most urgently to replace needed election equipment by the end of this month.
“Wayne and I both agree that while the turf issue is fought over, we can’t leave the elections staff hanging, nor can we waste any time getting replacement equipment on the way,” Reiner said.
“There’s some things that can’t wait, and so that’s why we’re having discussions and making sure that we’re on the same page, and so far we have been,” Williams added. “The primary goal at this point is to make sure that Mesa County meets any deadlines that need to be done, and that we are in accord with the direction we’re moving.”
Williams also said that, as a senior advisor to Runbeck Elections Services, there won’t be any conflict of interest. That Phoenix-based company prints ballots and sells signature-verification machines, and has a contract with Mesa County for that. Its machines were not part of the 41 Dominion Voting System election equipment that were decertified, which primarily deal with tabulating ballots. As a result, the two companies are not competitors.