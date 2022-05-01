Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 10, 2021, at age 64 will have his name added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial on May 6 as a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty.
Weyler, who started with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 after 15 years with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, will also have his name formally dedicated at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 13.
Because Weyler’s death was determined to be in the line of duty, Weyler’s family can become eligible for the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program, a federal program that provides death and education benefits to survivors of fallen law enforcement officers and other public safety officials. The program’s website states that line of duty deaths can include COVID-19.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell said Weyler was a hyper-driven investigator who worked on some of the most high-profile cases in the county over the past 25 years.
Weyler wore a lot of hats during his time with the Sheriff’s Office, including running the department’s field training program, the crime reduction unit and the complex crimes unit.
Weyler was well-known and well-liked throughout the Sheriff’s Office, Rowell said, including by family members of staff.
“It shocked our organization,” Rowell said.
Rowell said Weyler took an interest in people outside the job and was always asking colleagues how they were doing. He also started and managed the Sheriff’s Office’s peer support program.
Sgt. Curtis Brammer, who went through Weyler’s field training program and worked on the crime reduction unit, said Weyler made an impression on him from the first time they met about 10 years ago. Weyler encouraged him to try for a leadership position.
“I didn’t get the opportunity to learn as much as I could from Wayne, but the majority of knowledge that I have in law enforcement has come from Wayne,” Brammer said. “He was a huge mentor and leader, and I will forever be grateful for that.”
Brammer said when his son was in middle school, his football team made it to the championship, and Weyler showed up to watch.
“He would joke with my son about being the cop who would write him his first speeding ticket,” Brammer said.
“There’s not too many Wayne Weylers out there, and they’re hard to replace,” Brammer said.
IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Rowell said the Sheriff’s Office did a thorough investigation to discover whether Weyler’s was a line of duty death.
“The Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act and the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021 provide guidance for determining whether an officer who dies or is disabled due to COVID is eligible for certain line-of-duty benefits. The determination made by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was based upon the guidelines provided by those acts and the Public Safety Officer Benefits program,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether Weyler was vaccinated against COVID-19, saying his vaccination status is medical information.
“We are an organization that has gone through having a deputy shot and, in some ways, this is no different,” Rowell said.
The last law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty before Weyler was Deputy Derek Geer, who was shot Feb. 8, 2016, while responding to a report of a man with a gun.
Many current Sheriff’s Office employees were friends with Geer, and Weyler’s death stirred up some old emotions, Rowell said.
Deputies were required to go to work all through the pandemic, just like workers in a lot of industries, Rowell said, so the Sheriff’s Office was affected by COVID-19 like many other organizations and businesses.
The Sheriff’s Office has had one jail deputy with permanent disabilities after contracting COVID-19, Rowell said. Multiple outbreaks occurred at the Mesa County Jail.
“We went through the same things as the community,” Rowell said. “Our job isn’t virtual. Our job is hands-on.”
DEDICATED TO THE JOB
One of Weyler’s favorite things was doling out underage drinking tickets at Country Jam every year, Rowell said, so he could show how hard he worked.
“It was kind of hilarious to watch because no one could work as hard as him.”
Another thing Rowell recalled from his and Weyler’s time together was that Weyler would growl when he was really focused.
“When you heard that sound, you knew things were about to get real,” Rowell said.
The first time he met Weyler, Rowell said he was working crime scene security and got an earful from Weyler about how he could be doing better.
Within weeks, Rowell said, Weyler invited him over to his house.
“He was passionate about getting people to do the job right, but he also cared about people so much,” Rowell said.
Weyler’s daughter, Tricia Duran, said the support from the Sheriff’s Office as her family has grieved has been overwhelming.
Duran said her mom had an abundance of food for weeks after Weyler died, and it was good to know the Sheriff’s Office had her mom taken care of.
Duran and Rowell recalled that one of the main drivers for Weyler was his Christian faith.
“He wore his Christianity everywhere he went,” Rowell said.
Duran said recently Weyler went on a call in which a younger man died by suicide, and the man’s Catholic mother was distraught, thinking her son was going to hell.
Weyler prayed with her and told her one act doesn’t make an entire life, and helped her through things.
After Weyler died, that woman showed up with food and a card to help Weyler’s family.
“He just had a huge heart,” Duran said. “He just cared about the community and people.”