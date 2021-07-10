Vacation bible school this month
First Presbyterian Church will host “Knights of the North Castle” Vacation Bible School for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
Based on Ephesians 6:10-20, the Quest for the King’s Armor will feature the exploration of Old and New Testament stories and the discovery of different pieces of protective armor — the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Justice, the Shoes of Peace, the Shield of Faith, and the Helmet of Salvation — at work in the lives of familiar Bible characters, a news release said.
“They will explore how that armor works in their own lives as they follow and serve God.”
“Knights of the North Castle” will take place from 6–8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19–23 at the church, 3940 27 1/2 Road. Pre-registration is requested online at myvbs.org/firstpresgj or call 242-1923 for more information.
Blessing from Rome hospital
ROME — Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and deliver his weekly Sunday blessing and greeting from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.
The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening.