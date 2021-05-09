Just as a reminder to those who haven’t been paying attention, a yearlong project to redesign and reconstruct the traffic-heavy intersection where Interstate-70B, U.S. 50, First Street and Grand Avenue meet starts on Monday.
Starting at 7 a.m. that day, the first temporary road closures will occur as part of staging for the $13.5 million construction project. That will begin with closure of the access to First Street from Main Street.
At the same time, I-70B, which also is known as First Street in that section of the road, will be down to a single lane in each direction from Mulberry Street north of Grand Avenue south to Main. That will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The project calls for a complete redesign of the entire intersection. It will result in motorists’ inability to continue northbound on First Street north of Grand. Instead, a new secondary intersection will be created to turn right for those wanting to continue northbound on First Street.
That same secondary intersection also will prevent motorists from continuing straight through to Grand by the shopping center from southbound First. Instead, motorists will have to turn left onto southbound I-70B and then right onto westbound Grand.
A new frontage road from Mulberry alongside I-70B also will be created to allow for safer, easier access to the shopping center located on the northwest corner of the intersection. At the same time, another new intersection will be created with the frontage road from eastbound and westbound Grand.
The project also calls for more turning lanes, including double turn lanes from northbound First to westbound Grand, and from eastbound Grand to northbound I-70B.
Eventually, a temporary traffic circle will be installed through the intersection while construction crew work on various other parts of the project, which isn’t expected to be completed until May 2022.
Access to all businesses in the area will be maintained during the entire project, and detour signs will be installed to direct traffic.
The project also calls for new sidewalks, curbed ramps at crosswalks, replacing storm drains and water lines, new lighting and landscaping and a replacement of traffic signals.
For information about the project, and to see a detailed map, go to www.codot.gov/projects/i-70-b-1st-street-and-grand-avenue, or call the project hotline at 970-309-1865.