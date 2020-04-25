Updated through April 23.
The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of churches in the Grand Valley that are offering live streaming services. A number of churches are also offering online tithing or are encouraging parishioners to mail tithes to the church office.
Contact your local house of worship for information.
Please email The Sentinel at covid@gjsentinel.com to make additions or changes to this list:
970 Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Info: 970.church
American Lutheran Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at alcgj.org
Beit Lechem Ministries: Streaming live at noon Saturday, at Beit-Lechem.org/live
Bethel Assembly of God:
Streaming live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Calvary Chapel Grand Junction: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on YouTube.
Canyon View Vineyard: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at canyonviewchurch.com. Info on youth and children’s services is also at the website.
Center for Spiritual Living Grand Junction: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday for 9:15 a.m. meditation and 10 a.m. service on Zoom.
Church of the Nativity: Streaming at 10 a.m. Sunday at with Colorado Episcopal Church, serviceepiscopalcolorado.org/live/, on Facebook at facebook.com/EpiscopalCO, or on YouTube.
Church of Christ: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday, at pattersonroad.church and on Facebook.
Circle 3 Cowboy Church of Montrose: Streaming live at 10 a.m Sunday on Facebook.
Clifton Christian Church: Streaming live at 6:08 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at cliftonchristianchurch.com or Facebook.
Covenant Presbyterian Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Crossroads United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, on YouTube and Facebook.
Downtown Vineyard Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. Info: thedowntownvineyard.com.
Faith Heights Church: Streaming live at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday at faithheights.org.
Fellowship Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and fellowshipgj.com.
First Congregational Church of Grand Junction: Weekly pre-recorded services posted on YouTube, Facebook and at uccgj.org.
First Presbyterian Church: Pre-recorded weekly worship service available Sunday morning at firstpresgj.org or at vimeo.com/user4581289.
First United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, from link at fumcgj.org and Facebook.
Fruita United Methodist Church and Palisade United Methodist Church: Streaming live on Sunday on YouTube. Info: PastorPatLewis@gjmail.com, 970-697-9090.
Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and posted at gjnazarene.com.
Heart of Junction: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Heritage Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday at heritagechurchgj.org/and at Facebook.
Independent Unity: Pre-recorded service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, on YouTube. Info: independentunity.org and Facebook.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish: Weekly and daily services live on Facebook or YouTube. Info: ihmgjt.org.
Junction Community Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at jctcc.net, on Facebook and YouTube.
Landmark Baptist Church: Streaming live at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lbcgj.com.
Life Community Church: Streaming live at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on lifegj.org and hosting watch parties on Facebook.
Living Hope Church: 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KNZZ radio; pre-recorded service posted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at livinghopefree.church.
Living Stone Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lsgj.org or YouTube.
Messiah Lutheran: Streaming live at 8 a.m. Sunday: messiahlutherangj.org.
Monument Presbyterian Church: Pre-recorded services are posted at monumentpc.org.
New Life: Streaming live at 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Info: newlifegj.com.
Northeast Christian Church: Streaming live at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at live.NortheastChristian.org and on Facebook.
Palisade Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Redlands Community Church: Pre-recorded and live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on YouTube. Info: redlands-church.net and Facebook.
Redlands United Methodist Church: Pre-recorded services posted at YouTube and Facebook for viewing any time.
River of Life Alliance Church: Sermons posted at 10 a.m. Sunday at riveroflifegj.com, YouTube and Facebook.
St. Joseph Catholic Church: Live streaming of Masses on Facebook at 7 a.m. weekdays; 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday; Spanish Masses at 6 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday. Info: stjosephgj.org.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday, and prayer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, live on Facebook or Zoom. Info: stmatthewsgj.org.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church: All services live streamed at saintnicholasgj.org. See website for schedule.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church: Live streaming at 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook and posted at stpaulgj.org.
Seventh Day Adventist Church: Sabbath school live streamed at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Saturday, on Facebook and YouTube. Info: sdagj.org
Stillwater Cowboy Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or stillwatercowboychurch.com.
The Rock Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube. Info: therockgj.com.
The Salvation Army: Streaming live at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley: Virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday through Zoom. Info: grandvalleyuu.org.
Unity Grand Valley: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at zoomus/j/3724766036, meeting ID: 372 476 6036
Valley Church of Christ: Streaming live at 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Vineyard Community Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube, or vineyardchurchgj.org. Children’s service on Facebook at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Victory Life: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at victorylifepeople.church and on Facebook.