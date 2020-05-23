Updated through May 20.
The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of churches in the Grand Valley that are offering live-streaming services.
Mesa County’s safer-at-home waiver allows places of worship to open to as many as 50 people.
Contact your local house of worship for information.
Please email the Sentinel at covid@gjsentinel.com to make additions, changes or deletions:
970 Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Info: 970.church
American Lutheran Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at alcgj.org
Beit Lechem Ministries: Streaming live at noon Saturday at Beit-Lechem.org/live
Bethel Assembly of God: Streaming live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Calvary Chapel Grand Junction: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on YouTube.
Canyon View Vineyard: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at canyonviewchurch.com. Info on youth and children’s services is also at the website.
Center for Spiritual Living Grand Junction: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday for 9:15 a.m. meditation and 10 a.m. service on Zoom.
Church of Christ: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday at pattersonroad.church and Facebook.
Church of the Nativity: Streaming at 10 a.m. Sunday at with Colorado Episcopal Church, serviceepiscopalcolorado.org/live/, on Facebook or on YouTube.
Circle 3 Cowboy Church of Montrose: Streaming live at 10 a.m Sunday on Facebook.
Clifton Christian Church: Streaming live at 6:08 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at cliftonchristianchurch.com or Facebook.
Covenant Presbyterian Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Crossroads United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, on YouTube and Facebook.
Downtown Vineyard Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube.
Faith Heights Church: Streaming live at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday at faithheights.org.
Fellowship Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and fellowshipgj.com.
First Congregational Church of Grand Junction: Weekly pre-recorded services on YouTube, Facebook, uccgj.org.
First Presbyterian Church: Pre-recorded weekly worship service available Sunday morning at firstpresgj.org or at vimeo.com/user4581289.
First United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday from link at fumcgj.org and Facebook.
Fruita United Methodist Church and Palisade United Methodist Church: Streaming live on Sunday on YouTube. Info: 970-697-9090.
Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Heart of Junction: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Heritage Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday at heritagechurchgj.org/and at Facebook.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish: Weekly and daily services live on Facebook or YouTube. Info: ihmgjt.org.
Independent Unity: Pre-recorded service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on YouTube. Info: independentunity.org and Facebook.
Junction Community Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at jctcc.net, on Facebook and YouTube.
Landmark Baptist Church: Streaming live at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lbcgj.com.
Life Community Church: Streaming live at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on lifegj.org and hosting watch parties on Facebook.
Living Hope Church: 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KNZZ radio; pre-recorded service posted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at livinghopefree.church.
Living Stone Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lsgj.org or YouTube.
Messiah Lutheran: Streaming live at 8 a.m. Sunday: messiahlutherangj.org.
Monument Presbyterian Church: Pre-recorded services are posted at monumentpc.org.
New Life: Streaming live at 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Northeast Christian Church: Streaming live at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at live.NortheastChristian.org and on Facebook.
Palisade Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Redlands Community Church: Pre-recorded and live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on YouTube.
Redlands United Methodist Church: Pre-recorded services posted at YouTube and Facebook for viewing any time.
River of Life Alliance Church: Sermons posted at 10 a.m. Sunday at riveroflifegj.com, YouTube and Facebook.
St. Joseph Catholic Church: Live streaming of Masses on Facebook at 7 a.m. weekdays; 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday; Spanish at 6 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday, and prayer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, on Facebook or Zoom.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church: All services live streamed at saintnicholasgj.org. See website for schedule.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church: Live streaming at 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook and posted at stpaulgj.org.
Seventh Day Adventist Church: Sabbath school live streamed at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Saturday, on Facebook and YouTube. Info: sdagj.org.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Stillwater Cowboy Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or stillwatercowboychurch.com.
The Rock Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube.
The Salvation Army: Streaming live at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley: Virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Zoom.
Unity Grand Valley: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at zoomus/j/3724766036, meeting ID: 372 476 6036
Valley Church of Christ: Streaming live at 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Victory Life: Streaming live at 9 a.m.,11:15 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at victorylifepeople.church and on Facebook.
Vineyard Community Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube, or vineyardchurchgj.org. Children’s service on Facebook at 6 p.m. Saturday.