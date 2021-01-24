When Rudy Bevan isn’t fixing roads around Mesa County, he’s either churning ice cream at home, helping on his family’s ranch on Grand Mesa or hauling water to help firefighters put out wildfires.
No doubt about it, he’s a renaissance man.
Bevan is the supervisor of the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department, a position he’s attained working his way up the ranks in the department for the past 29 years.
But more than that, the grandfather of six is a member of the community and looks upon everything he does for the sake of his neighbors.
“It’s a community thing, and we’re a big brother in the community. We jump in and help as best we can,” he said. “Collbran, De Beque, Palisade, they don’t have the specialized equipment, the county co-ops with them where we’ll go do the work and they buy the material. We have a great working relationship with all of the municipalities, and for that matter, the BLM (Bureau of Land Management), Bureau of Reclamation and the Forest Service.”
Bevan grew up on the family’s ranch between Mesa and Collbran, a place his ancestors homesteaded as far back as the 1870s, and one still owned and operated by family members.
As a result, he’s familiar with just about every facet of life from Grand Mesa to the Grand Valley.
“Both sides of my family, my mother’s and father’s, were both homesteaders and early pioneers in that country,” he said. “I know a lot of people, have a lot of acquaintances and I get along with most everybody, and the ones that I don’t know why.”
This past summer, when Mesa and Garfield counties were fighting what was briefly the largest wildfire in the state’s history — that dubious honor was quickly overtaken a few months later in Larimer County — Bevan joined other volunteers to help where he could.
As a former volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver over the years, Bevan didn’t hesitate to chip in.
“It has been a longstanding situation in Mesa County that we always back up,” he said. “We have some equipment for that. We will supply anything from motor graders to water trucks. We’ll support pumps to any of these big fires. We have some wildlands fire-rated people who can jump in and help. It’s just an on-call status, and we’re just happy to be able to support and back them up.”
From out of the fire and into the kitchen, Bevan also is known to make what some have called “Ben and Jerry-caliber” homemade ice cream, something that his family used to do and a tradition that he’s continued.
While Bevan is a chocolate ice cream man, he’s happy to make whatever flavors others like, from huckleberry to plain vanilla. (“Tell everybody it’s complicated so they think I work hard,” he said with his usual hearty laugh.)
Though soon to turn 65 next summer, Bevan has no immediate plans to retire, saying he’s having too much fun with all that he does.
“I intend on acting my hat size the rest of my life, and so far it’s working out,” he said.