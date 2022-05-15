A report detailing the federal government’s Indian boarding school system, including one school in Grand Junction, has been released showing how the schools negatively affected tribal culture in the U.S.
In June, 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a review of the U.S.’s Indian boarding schools. The first investigative report of the initiative was released Wednesday.
According to the report, from 1819 to 1969 the federal government operated 408 Indian boarding schools, including five in Colorado: the Teller Indian School in Grand Junction, the Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School in Durango, the Southern Ute Boarding School in Ignacio, the Good Shepherd Industrial School in Denver and the Ute Mountain Boarding School in Towaoc.
The report outlines the investigation’s findings that the boarding school system attempted to assimilate American Indian, Native Alaskan and Hawaiian children into white American culture using methods such as changing their names, cutting their hair, disallowing use of their native languages and other cultural practices, and forcing them to do military drills.
The investigation also found manual labor and corporal punishment were predominant parts of life in an Indian boarding school.
The schools also encouraged “disruption of the Indian family unit,” according to the report, by both shipping the children off to the boarding schools from their home tribes, and by finding ways to make sure the children didn’t return to their home tribes when they finished at the school.
For example, inter-marrying among tribes was encouraged at the boarding schools because those couples’ kids would have to speak English, according to the report.
Schools often experienced infrastructure deficiencies and overcrowding.
According to previous research into the Teller Indian School in Grand Junction, it was a typical Indian boarding school, with most if not all of these practices and deficiencies occurring.
Work at the Teller Institute was primarily focused on agriculture. The school housed children from nearby tribes such as the Ute, Pima, Navajo, Hopi and Tohono O’odham nations from places like Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, Seebach said, and also from more faraway places like the Ho-Chunk tribe from the Midwest.
The investigation concluded that the Indian boarding school system was part of a broader plan to take land from the tribes, stating, “The assimilation of Indian children through the Federal Indian boarding school system was intentional and part of that broader goal of Indian territorial dispossession for the expansion of the United States.”
“The consequences of federal Indian boarding school policies — including the intergenerational trauma caused by the family separation and cultural eradication inflicted upon generations of children as young as 4 years old — are heartbreaking and undeniable,” Haaland said in a press release.
“We continue to see the evidence of this attempt to forcibly assimilate Indigenous people in the disparities that communities face. It is my priority to not only give voice to the survivors and descendants of federal Indian boarding school policies, but also to address the lasting legacies of these policies so Indigenous peoples can continue to grow and heal.”
The investigation found 53 marked or unmarked burial sites at school sites, according to the report, but the department expects that number to increase as the investigation continues.
According to the investigation, hundreds of children are believed to have died in the schools.
One unmarked burial site that hasn’t been found is the suspected burial site at the Teller Indian School, aka the Grand Junction Indian School, which operated during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
John Seebach, Colorado Mesa University assistant professor of archaeology, suspects bodies are buried somewhere on the site of the former boarding school, which is now the Grand Junction Regional Center, located at 2800 Riverside Parkway. It serves and houses people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Seebach said right now History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Human Services, which manages the Regional Center, are in consultations with the tribes affected by the school about how to go about trying to locate the remains at the site, and what to do with the remains once they’re found.
Seebach noted there are a lot of tribes that were affected, so the process could be somewhat prolonged.
Once the consultations are finished, then the organizations can start actually looking for the remains.
“No one’s been on the ground yet with any kind of technology,” Seebach said.
According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the regional center’s campus does not encompass all of the former boarding school’s campus.
The status of the Regional Center is also in flux, with the state of Colorado having been mandated to move all the residents to other sites and sell the property.
Ten residents need to be moved from the site, according to the state of Colorado, and as of February, the state had identified a 2.4-acre parcel at 639 Pioneer Lane as the future home of the remaining residents.