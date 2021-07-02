An internal investigation into Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke didn’t find direct corroborating evidence to support allegations that he worked in his professional capacity in opposition to implementing wolf reintroduction in the state and tried to get agency staff to produce a video casting CPW commissioners perceived as pro-wolf in a poor light.
However, the investigation found that Romatzke “acted inappropriately,” violated administrative direction, compromised trust between him, CPW and the Department of Natural Resources, and took action that could be construed as questionable, helping third-party organizations mobilize opposition to Gov. Jared Polis.
The report raised concern about Romatzke:
n “Forwarding unsolicited, incendiary third party emails regarding the Governor” to parties including Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, the Colorado Woolgrowers Association, state Rep. Perry Will, Club 20, and Rio Blanco, Garfield and Moffat counties;
n “Failing to communicate conversations of interest” involving legislators to DNR’s legislation and/or other superiors and pertinent staff per CPW administrative direction;
n “Engaging staff and subordinates in conversations regarding pushing out information regarding Parks and Wildlife Commissioners, and communicating statements to staff suggesting collusion with outside groups against the proposition.” Voters last fall approved Proposition 114, requiring wolf reintroduction by the end of 2023.
n “Communicating with the public in ways that indicates critical philosophical difference between one’s self and CPW, DNR and Administration leadership.”
INVESTIGATION DETAILS EMERGE
The investigation was conducted based on a complaint by Randy Hampton, who worked for Romatzke as a public information official. Romatzke was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation and then returned to his job. Hampton quit after being told he would have to return to work under Romatzke.
The investigation was conducted by Tim Mauck, deputy director of DNR. The report and supporting documents, which included redactions, were provided to The Daily Sentinel by a third party.
The Daily Sentinel left a voicemail Thursday seeking an interview with Romatzke and was referred by a staff member to a CPW public information official. DNR spokesman Chris Arend has been speaking about the Romatzke issue on behalf of CPW and DNR.
He said in an email Thursday, “The documents the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel received confirm what the Department of Natural Resources has communicated to the public regarding this personnel matter — that the Department thoroughly and thoughtfully investigated the complaint in a manner consistent with state employee human resource guidance and procedures. As a result of the investigation, appropriate action was taken.”
Hampton’s Jan. 18 complaint accused Romatzke of making “repeated requests for me to engage in actions on behalf of CPW that I believe to be unethical, damaging, and potentially illegal.” He said Romatzke asked him to find a video editor to review CPW meetings and other online sources to compile, and push out on social media, video that might make CPW commissioners Jay Tutchton and Taishya Adams look poorly in the public’s eyes. According to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, the commissioners are perceived to be pro-wolf and the effort was intended to diminish Adams’ influence and block Senate confirmation of Tutchton. He ended up being confirmed this year.
Romatzke allegedly told Hampton that “we can find a way to pay” what the video work would have cost. Hampton says when he later expressed his discomfort with the idea, saying it might be illegal based on the suggested use of CPW funds, Romatzke said not to worry and that he’d “already found somebody else to do it,” and “Just don’t tell anybody about this and we’re OK.”
As the investigation notes, Romatzke then said in a recorded meeting Jan. 5 with some staff that he’s “got an outside group” doing the video work. “But don’t share that with anybody.”
Mauck wrote in his report, “A regional manager initiating and/or engaging staff in conversations to push out information regarding Parks & Wildlife Commissioners, and communicating to staff not to ‘share that with anybody’ is inappropriate.”
POLITICAL CONCERNS
Mauck also found it suspicious that Will, R-New Castle, sent Romatzke an unsolicited email regarding efforts to generate support against Tutchton’s confirmation as a CPW commissioner.
Mauck said the email “raises further concerns of a more in-depth, or ongoing, conversation,” and about a failure by Romatzke to notify pertinent CPW and DNR personnel about a conversation of interest with a legislator.
However, Mauck said interviews with CPW staff and a review of emails and expenditures didn’t directly corroborate the complaint “of Mr. Romatzke’s involvement in, or attempts to, direct staff to produce” the video.
Hampton’s complaint also cited media coverage in late December, including in The Daily Sentinel, about a possible accelerated timeline for reintroduction under the Polis administration. It indicated AGNC served as a source or prompt for that coverage, and on Dec. 16 had made a public-record request for communications between CPW leadership, DNR and Polis on planning actions related to wolves.
Hampton says any such communication would only be known to someone with inside knowledge, and is consistent with mention Romatzke made about public-record requests in a Dec. 4 call with Hampton.
The complaint says CPW Director Dan Prenzlow asked Romatzke if he was behind the records request, and when Hampton later asked if he was involved Romatzke said, “sure, I’ve talked to AGNC but all I’ve done is tell them the truth.”
AGNC Executive Director Bonnie Petersen has told The Sentinel AGNC made its request without involvement by Romatzke, and instead based on a number of reports about a possible reintroduction timeline. She said AGNC never was contacted during the Romatzke investigation.
Mauck said in his report that interviews with staff and a review of emails didn’t directly corroborate “the complaint of Romatzke’s involvement in, or attempting to direct staff, in an effort to put out information against the implementation of Proposition 114, specific to tipping off individuals about a deliberative work process.” That’s a reference to planning flow charts regarding a possible reintroduction timeline.
But Mauck cited actions and communications by Romatzke “that could be construed as questionable,” by aiding in third-party efforts to mobilize opposition to Polis, and sharing communications that reflect poorly on him, CPW and DNR. Mauck said these things “could be construed as demonstrating poor judgement (sic) as a supervisor, and compromising trust within the organization.”
Mauck wrote that Romatzke forwarded the planning flow charts to his personal email address, which invites suspicion, though Romatzke said this was to be able to work on the item from home, and was something he’d done before.
MORE FINDINGS
Among other things, Mauck also cited:
n A Jan. 8 email in which Romatzke told someone that even after the wolf vote, CPW staff have to be careful what they say about wolves because “our leaders here in the State are very much proponents of wolf reintroduction. Let’s just say ... we all have bosses.” Mauck said that comment implied a difference of opinion between Romatzke and CPW, DNR and Polis, if not a criticism of them by Romatzke.
n His comments in a Jan. 5 video conference in which he said Polis and DNR suspect he is behind public-records request by groups including AGNC, and added, “I won’t fully deny that I’m not.”
n On Jan. 14, Romatzke’s forwarding to numerous parties an action alert released the previous day by the Colorado Farm Bureau titled “GOVERNOR DECLARES WAR ON WESTERN COLORADO.” The alert was based on comments by Polis to the CPW commissioners that day indicating what that group called his “intent to rush wolf reintroduction” and introduce wolves ahead of the 2023 deadline.
Among those receiving Romatkze’s forwarded message were representatives of AGNC, Club 20, the Colorado Woolgrowers Association, Will, and officials from some local counties.
Romatzke asked Christian Reece, executive director of Club 20, in an email that morning, “Can you push all this out on your end?” She answered yes, and sent out an action alert about the accelerated reintroduction timeline, with talking points from agricultural groups. Romatzke then forwarded Club 20’s alert to multiple parties whose names are redacted in Mauck’s report, saying, “Got this done.”
Mauck wrote that when Romatzke was asked about the meaning of those words in an investigative interview, he replied, “... we are trying to get as many people to watch these commission meetings and be involved ... and be a part of this ... As I look at this I didn’t write (Reece’s) statement for her. I don’t think the advocacy piece of that statement represents what I was trying to do. If I could have gotten 10,000 people to pay attention and watch the entirety of the last commission meeting I would have spreaded (sic) that whether they were pro, for or against.”
LINGERING QUESTIONS
Hampton has been frustrated about how little DNR/CPW have said about the investigation and its outcome, and about any disciplinary action that might have been taken against Romatzke. Hampton had only been informed in a DNR letter that it found that some of the alleged offenses by Romatzke occurred. He said Thursday that he hadn’t seen the investigation report until it was forwarded to him by the Sentinel.
“It certainly confirms the things that my complaint raised but still doesn’t answer what (disciplinary) action was taken,” he said.
He said that at this point, those are questions for journalists and the public to ask.
“I’m tired and I’m done and I did my job, which was to bring this to the attention of the public,” he said.
Arend said in his email, “Under the Colorado Open Records Act, the Department cannot disclose matters related to any disciplinary or corrective actions for any specific employee.”
Hampton has voiced frustration that he felt he was left hanging by DNR and its executive director, Dan Gibbs. He says he was assured he would be taken care of when he came forward as a whistleblower only to later to be told he’d have to go back to work for Romatzke, which he believed would be an untenable situation for both him and Romatzke.