The city of Grand Junction has completed the initial phase of its bicycle and pedestrian safety planning process, which found the city's bike and pedestrian infrastructure lacking.
An existing conditions and needs assessment report of the city's findings during the initial phase of the plan, which involved gathering community input, was released earlier in December.
"The community would like to be able to walk and bike more frequently and to more places in Grand Junction, but are not comfortable doing so due to inadequate infrastructure and key missing connections in the pedestrian and bicycle network," the report stated.
Although the city does have some amenities that make walking and biking easier, the report found there are not enough of those amenities for residents' liking.
"The public acknowledged many great existing walk and bike facilities in Grand Junction, including the Riverfront Trail, but because there are missing connections in the network, and due to difficulty crossing major streets, many people are not able to or do not feel comfortable walking and biking places," the report stated.
The report also found residents would like for it to be easier to cross the Colorado River, railroad tracks and major transportation corridors such as U.S. 50 and the I-70 Business Loop via walking or biking.
"Many of the existing corridors across these barriers do not adequately support people walking/rolling and biking," the report stated. "These connections are critical for people to connect from downtown, CMU, and the Mesa Mall on the north side of the city to the Riverfront Trail, the Redlands, and Orchard Mesa on the south side of the city."
The city does have several bike and pedestrian projects in the works right now, most notably improvements along Crosby Avenue, North Avenue and 24 Road.
The bike and pedestrian safety planning process kicked off in September. A 17-member committee appointed by city council is advising consultant Fehr & Peers through the planning process. The next steps will be figuring out how to address the community's concerns. The plan will eventually be presented to City Council for approval.
"The community consistently reiterated their desire for more sidewalks, wider sidewalks, more bike trails, more bike lanes, wider bike lanes, and more facilities separated from traffic on busy, higher-speed streets," the report stated.