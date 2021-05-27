Alcohol, guns and lighters combined Tuesday in an incident that led to 70 households being evacuated and a Glade Park man charged with domestic violence and arson.
Brandon Williams, 35, had consumed a significant quantity of alcohol over the course of Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The victim of alleged domestic violence told police Williams had consumed four bottles of wine, as well as shots of vodka when an argument began.
Williams reportedly shot a gun more than once into the air from his back porch during the conflict and the victim told police she was concerned he would harm himself. There were reportedly minors at the residence when the incident occurred. The victim said Williams told her not to call the police.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 15600 block of Holloway Lane in Glade Park. Deputies were able to safely contact the victim and the minors outside of the home.
One responding deputy reported that he heard five volleys of gunshots from the residence in 9 minutes. The victim told police she was concerned he would harm himself and stated that he had not pointed the gun at her or the minors during the incident. At that point the sheriff’s deputies and Mesa County SWAT team, which also responded, decided to clear out and apply for an arrest warrant since Williams was alone.
Shortly after, a deputy that had left the scene and was around 2 miles away saw smoke in the area of Williams’ property. Williams called 911 to report a fire in a tree on his residence.
Police determined that two cars, one belonging to Williams and one belonging to the victim, had both been burnt to the point that only the metal frame remained. The victim’s vehicle also had bullet holes in it, as did a nearby trailer.
Williams told police he had been loading alcohol and lighters into the victim’s car when “all of a sudden” it lit on fire.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found a large rock that had been thrown through the victim’s windshield. They also found two lighters and more than 20 9mm shell casings around the vehicle. According to the affidavit, this indicated that Williams shot the car, threw the rock through the window and ultimately lit it on fire.
Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, prohibited use of a firearm, criminal mischief and domestic violence.