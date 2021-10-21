Some Western Slope communities, including Grand Junction, endured about two months of elevated air pollution last year, according to new data compiled by activist and research organizations.
However, the Grand Junction area has seen a decline in days with elevated pollution levels in recent years, according to Mesa County Public Health data provided by that office Wednesday when The Daily Sentinel reached out for comment on the new report.
The Grand Junction area had 64 days of elevated air pollution in 2020, Environmental Protection Agency data shows, according to the report from the Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center, the CoPIRG Foundation and Frontier Group. It says those are days when pollution was above the level the EPA considers good.
The report looks at ground-level ozone and fine particulate pollution, and finds that in Grand Junction last year, there were 46 days with elevated ozone levels and 29 with elevated particulate matter. Some of those days overlapped, resulting in total days of elevated pollution being less than the sum of days with elevated ozone or particulate levels.
The data corresponds with air-quality-focused data in Mesa County Public Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment for 2020, which reports 64 moderate — as in subpar — air-quality days last year.
Elsewhere in western Colorado, the new report shows Durango had 62 days of elevated air pollution last year; Glenwood Springs and Gunnison County, 55 days each; Delta County, 34 days; Montezuma County, 43 days; and Rio Blanco County, 53 days. However, these counts were well below levels along Colorado’s Front Range that mostly ranged from 111 to 151.
However, air in Mesa County was worse just a few years ago. Mesa County Public Health reports that days with moderate air quality in the area rose from 127 in 2017 to 149 in 2018 before dropping off sharply to 75 in 2019. It says that between 2017-20, a total of 337 moderate-air days occurred due to ozone, and 78 due to particulate matter. However, air quality reached an unhealthy level, as opposed to just moderate, during only nine days during that period, all due to ozone, Mesa County Public Health says.
However, it warns that its data “may be limited by the use of very few sensors for official data collection. For example, not all of the days that required schools to cancel outside activities were recorded as ‘unhealthy’ by the available sensors,” it says in its health needs assessment.
It notes that a new resource called PurpleAir “offers a dashboard map of dozens of sensors across Mesa County — some purchased by county and local governments, and some purchased by community members. While their testing methods are different from the standard sensors used to record air quality, they paint an important picture of the variation in air quality across Mesa County.”
For example, an August 2020 PurpleAir map shows monitors depicting worse air quality in the eastern part of the county than the western part during the Pine Gulch Fire, which burned some 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction.
“The 2020 wildfire season led to an unprecedented need for District 51 to cancel outdoor recess for all students due to air quality concerns,” Mesa County Public Health noted in its report.
It also notes that in Mesa County outside of Grand Junction the burn season runs about 40% of the year, from March-May and in September-October.
“These months account for 36.6% of the days designated moderate or unhealthy air quality by standard sensors,” but the county’s few standard sensors are unable to report the more localized air quality where burning may have an effect, Mesa County Public Health said.
The Colorado data in the new report is a subset of a national report — involving entities including Environment America Research & Policy Center, of which Environment Colorado is an affiliate — finding that last year more than 70% of Americans were exposed to more than a month of elevated ozone and/or fine particulate pollution.
The outbreak of COVID-19 last year temporarily improved air conditions locally and around the world as people stayed at home, working remotely and driving less to stores and other destinations. But Rex Wilmouth, senior program director for Environment Colorado, said that as commuting picked up again, that resulted in more pollution coming out of tailpipes again. He said transportation was the main source of pollution in Colorado last year, and he is grateful that federal lawmakers are working hard to include clean transportation measures in a federal infrastructure bill. Likewise, he said, proposed federal Build Back Better legislation includes larger investments in climate solutions that also would clean air.
He said measures such as electrifying buildings; transitioning to clean, renewable energy; and funding electric-vehicle charging stations and electric public transit and school buses all will help clean the air.
Wilmouth said even one day of breathing polluted air is bad for people’s health, and having 55 to 64 days of elevated pollution levels in Western Slope communities is unacceptable. “We need to do more to deliver clean air to our communities,” he said.