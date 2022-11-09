Former Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow wasn't initially aware he had misspoken when he referred to a Black employee as being in the "back of the bus" during a conference organized by the agency this spring, he has told investigators.
But that comment, for which he soon apologized, likely violated agency policies, the investigation found. And when combined with the fact that Prenzlow "has not likely created a healthy workplace around issues of equity," an investigator concluded that she found it "unlikely that he can be an effective leader going forward," she wrote in a report.
The Sept. 21 report by investigator Elizabeth Rita with Investigations Law Group LLC, which was contracted by the state Department of Natural Resources to look into concerns surrounding Prenzlow's comment, preceded Prenzlow's subsequent retirement from the agency last week after 37 years working for it. A separate investigation by Rita and a second ILG investigator into the employee to whom Prenzlow directed his comment, Alease "Aloe" Lee, found that race-based, expletive-laced statements she made in response to Prenzlow, and regarding conference participant and Colorado Wildlife Council Chair Dan Gates, also likely violated state or agency policy. She resigned last week.
Both Prenzlow and Lee had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.
The investigations arose from events at the agency's Partners in the Outdoors Conference in Vail in April. At an awards ceremony, Prenzlow called out from the conference stage to Lee, who was in the back of the room, to thank her for role in organizing the event, saying, 'Oh, there's Aloe, in the back of the bus."
Rita wrote in her report that that phrase "back of the bus" comes from Jim Crow era segregationist laws requiring Black and Brown people to sit in the rear of buses, with white people allowed to sit in the front.
According to Rita's report, Prenzlow said he didn't initially understand the significance of his remark, but a few minutes later someone pointed out it was insensitive, and he immediately went to a room where Lee had gone and apologized, though she didn't acknowledge him. He later apologized in public and by email to Lee.
Prenzlow told investigators he had no racist intent in making the statement, and no track record of making racists comments. Rita wrote that she found no record of race-based misconduct by Prenzlow during his Parks and Wildlife career, and no credible evidence of a pattern of race-based statements by him, and the evidence suggests he had no conscious intent to harm Lee.
But she said the Jim Crow context is "too well known for the statement to be interpreted as anything other than a reference to segregation when used by a white person toward a Black person," and was a "dehumanizing statement tied to race," whatever Prenzlow's conscious intention might have been.
Rita found that Prenzlow likely violated anti-harassment, nondiscrimination, ethics, and equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policies, and a Department of Natural Resources employee and supervisor code of conduct.
Rita also found that over half of the individuals investigators interviewed described problems around issues of equity at Parks and Wildlife, including a "good ole boy" atmosphere, a lack of commitment around EDI by Prenzlow, and fear of retaliation for speaking up and other concerns. Rita noted concerns specific to Prenzlow that included him initially questioning the use of the word "decolonizing" in a conference presentation titled "Decolonizing Colorado Land Through Community Partnerships," reportedly using sexual stereotyping in questions to an employee about new hires, and questioning training on nonbinary employees by saying that it's not appropriate to have more than two genders.
Rita wrote that 17 of 22 witnesses investigators interviewed said they were unsure if Prenzlow could continue in his role and be successful given his statement at the conference and the workplace equity concerns.
"This is a significant vote of no confidence, particularly when considering that many of these witnesses stated support for Director Prenzlow as a person and said good things about his leadership before this situation," the report said.
Lee told investigators that since the April incident she has received emails and communications calling her "back of the bus Aloe" and saying she is weak, and she has a lot of anxiety and feels unsafe.
Lee posted messages on a messaging app for conference participants, and one, directed to Prenzlow after his comment about her, contained expletives and accusations of racism. So did a second message about Gates. In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis that was made public, she used the more derogatory form of the word Negro in referring to "(N-word) Dan Gates," calling it his own "affectionate nickname due to his frequent use of the slur."
Gates filed a complaint with Parks and Wildlife in May about Lee's "threatening, degrading, defaming" accusations. He told those investigating Lee that the accusations have no substance and Lee was a liar for accusing him of using "the N word."
Investigators into Lee interviewed 19 witnesses, and none provided an example of Gates exhibiting race-based behavior, according to the investigators' report.
Lee isn't apologizing for her comments, according to the investigation into her, and she told investigators she thinks her comments reacting to Prenzlow were "a response to trauma and racism."
The investigators found that Lee likely violated anti-harassment, nondiscrimination and equity, diversity and inclusion policies.
Prenzlow told investigators that he "was hurt" and "attacked" by Lee in her app messages and references about him in her letter to Polis, and her comments "caused damage to me personally and professionally."