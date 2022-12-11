Palisade Cop stop 1 CPT 051518
A Colorado State Patrol cruiser with an unidentified trooper sits behind a vehicle during a past traffic stop.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A Colorado State Patrol trooper at the center of recent controversies was also involved in the 2021 traffic stop that prompted an investigation into the altering of official reports that led to the removal of his immediate supervisor.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen also may have failed to disclose important information while testifying in court on the case, according to court documents.