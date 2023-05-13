It was a hectic and tense late night and early morning for law enforcement and Mesa County Valley School District 51 Safety and Security.
Late Thursday night, a call was made to Safe2Tell involving a bomb threat targeting one of the bus routes. The bus was scheduled to make its final stop at Palisade High School.
At 5:45 a.m. Friday, D51 made the announcement that Palisade classes would be canceled.
According to a D51 news release, District 51 Safety and Security, Palisade Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating the report after the tip came into Safe2Tell.
“After an extensive investigation and exhausting all information and leads, we were unable to determine the credibility of the threat,” the news release said.
Last month, Safe2Tell saw the most reports statewide than any other month in the program’s history.
April recorded a total of 3,022 reports, with 295 suicide threats, 267 reports of bullying and 255 school complaints comprising the top three categories.
Figures from April indicate a state-wide 28% increase in report volume compared to March. To date, Safe2Tell has received 18,783 reports during the 2022 to 2023 school year.
There were 362 duplicate reports sent to Safe2Tell, which is a concern or event that has already been previously reported. Duplicates increased by 68% from March to April. According to a Safe2Tell press release, duplicate reports are actually a good thing, as they’re a sign of “a healthy culture of reporting safety concerns in a community.”
“The Safe2Tell program was founded with the intent to provide people a way to anonymously report safety concerns and offer schools and communities a fuller picture of potential issues in the wake of the Columbine High School tragedy,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “Duplicate reports like those we received last month not only indicate trust in the program, but also allow responding teams to gather more information about a safety concern, something we know can help prevent tragedy. We are grateful to see our school communities remaining attentive and looking out for one another.”
To the contrary, false reports made up 2.7% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell this school year. A false report contains inaccurate information with the intent to harm, injure or bully someone, the press release said.
Central High School recently dealt with one such issue in early April. A late-night tip prompted the Mesa County Valley School District to cancel all classes and activities at the high school. Upon investigation, officials found a threatening social media post that warned students not to attend school for safety reasons and showed what looked to be a weapon being held by a person.
Officials soon deemed that the posts weren’t credible, and that the photo in the post had been used in years past. The image, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, was false.
Although such reports aren’t common, they are still taken seriously by Safe2Tell, the press release indicated.