For a complete list of businesses and organizations that are exempt from Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, go to GJSentinel.com

What is a "Critical Business?"

Gov. Jared Polis issued a “Stay at Home” order for residents of Colorado to try and combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order is in place until Saturday, April 11.

This is what is defined as “Critical Business”

1. Healthcare Operations, Including:

● Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities

● Medical and dental care, including ambulatory providers

● Research and laboratory services

● Medical wholesale and distribution

● Home health care companies, workers and aides

● Pharmacies

● Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

● Behavioral health care providers

● Veterinary care and livestock services

● Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities

● Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, including

durable medical equipment technicians and suppliers

● Blood banks

2. Critical Infrastructure, Including:

● Utilities and electricity, including generation, transmission, distribution and fuel supply

● Road and railways

● Oil and gas extraction, production, refining, storage, transport and distribution

● Public water and wastewater

● Telecommunications and data centers

● Transportation and infrastructure necessary to support critical businesses

● Hotels, and places of accommodation

● Businesses and organizations that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged, persons with access and functional needs, or otherwise needy individuals

● Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering, commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain

● Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the construction or operation of the categories of products included in this subsection

3. Critical Manufacturing, Including:

● Food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages

● Chemicals

● Computers and computer components

● Medical equipment, components used in any medical device, supplies or instruments

● Pharmaceuticals

● Sanitary products

● Telecommunications

● Microelectronics/semiconductor

● Agriculture/farms

● Household paper products

● Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the processing, functioning, development, manufacture, packaging, or delivery of any of the categories of products included in this subsection

● Any manufacturing necessary to support a Critical Business

4. Critical Retail, Including:

● Grocery stores including all food and beverage (liquor) stores

● Farm and produce stands

● Gas stations and convenience stores

● Restaurants and bars (for take-out/delivery only as necessary under the previous order

● Marijuana dispensary (only for the sale of medical marijuana or curbside delivery pursuant to the latest order

● Firearms stores

● Hardware, farm supply, and building material stores

● Establishments engaged in the retail sale of food and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)

● Establishments engaged in the sale of products that support working from home

5. Critical Services, Including:

● Trash, compost, and recycling collection, processing and disposal

● Mail and shipping services, and locations that offer P.O. boxes

● Self-serve laundromats and garment and linen cleaning services for critical businesses

● Building cleaning and maintenance

● Child care services

● Automobile rental, auto supply and repair (including retail dealerships that include repair and maintenance, but not retail sales)

● Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment, including freight distributors

● Funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries

● In-person pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in need of end of life services provided social distancing is observed to the greatest extent possible

● Storage for Critical Businesses

● Animal shelters, animal boarding services, animal rescues, zoological facilities, animal sanctuaries, and other related facilities

6. News Media

● Newspapers

● Television

● Radio

● Other media services

7. Financial Institutions, Including:

● Banks and credit institutions

● Insurance, payroll, and accounting services

● Services related to financial markets

8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:

● Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

● Food banks

● Human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in State-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in State-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction, Including:

● Housing and housing for low-income and vulnerable people

● Skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

● Other related firms and professionals for who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of residences, and other essential services

10. Defense

● Defense, security, and intelligence-related operations supporting the State

of Colorado, local government, the U.S. Government or a contractor for any of the foregoing

● Aerospace operations

● Military operations and personnel

● Defense suppliers

11. Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses, Including:

● Law enforcement

● Fire prevention and response

● Building code enforcement

● Security

● Emergency management and response

● Building cleaners or janitors

● General maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

● Automotive repair

● Disinfection

● Snow removal

12. Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:

● Logistics

● Technology support for online and telephone services

● Child care programs and services

● Government owned or leased buildings

● Critical Government Functions

LATE ADDITIONS

• K-12 public and private schools for the purpose of providing meals, housing, facilitating or providing materials for distance learning, and providing other essential services to students.

• Post-secondary institutions including private and public colleges and universities for the purpose of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that Social Distancing Requirements are observed, such as security, medical and mental health service, housing, food service, and critical research

• Pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in-need of end-of-life services

• Houses of worship may remain open, but must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms

• Professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions

D. Critical Government Functions.

The provision, operation and support of the following government functions shall continue:

1. Critical services, including

● Public safety (police stations, fire and rescue stations, correctional institutions, emergency vehicle and equipment storage, and, emergency operation centers)

● Emergency response

● Judicial branch operations, including attorneys if necessary for ongoing trials and required court appearances, unless appearances can be done remotely

● Emergency medical (hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers having emergency treatment functions, and non-ambulatory surgical structures but excluding clinics, doctors offices, and non-urgent care medical structures that do not provide these functions)

● Designated emergency shelters

● Communications (main hubs for telephone, broadcasting equipment for cable systems, satellite dish systems, cellular systems, television, radio, and other emergency warning systems, but excluding towers, poles, lines, cables, and conduits)

● Public utility plant facilities for generation and distribution (hubs, treatment plants, substations and pumping stations for water, power and gas, but not including towers, poles, power lines, buried pipelines, transmission lines, distribution lines, and service lines)

● Transportation. Airlines, taxis, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services, paratransit, and other private, public, and commercial transportation and logistics providers necessary for Necessary Activities

● Transportation infrastructure (aviation control towers, air traffic control centers, and emergency equipment aircraft hangars), critical road construction and maintenance

● Hazardous material safety

● Services to at-risk populations and Vulnerable Individuals

● Any government service required for the public health and safety, government functionality, or vital to restoring normal services

E. Minimum Basic Operations.

The minimum necessary activities to (1) maintain the value of the business’s inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions; or (2) facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their Residences are allowable pursuant to this Order.

Any business supporting Minimum Basic Operations must comply at all times with Social Distancing Requirements.

F. Social Distancing Requirements.

To reduce the risk of disease transmission, individuals shall maintain at least a six-foot distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly clean high-touch surfaces, and not shake hands.

G. “Stay at Home” means

to stay in your place of Residence, which includes hotels, motels, and shared rental facilities, and not leave unless necessary to provide, support, perform, or operate Necessary Activities, Minimum Basic Operations, Critical Government Functions, and Critical Businesses.

H. “Vulnerable Individual” means anyone with a disability, anyone over the age of 60 and anyone with a serious underlying health condition.

IV. Enforcement

This order will be enforced by any appropriate legal means. Local authorities are encouraged to determine the best course of action to encourage maximum compliance. Failure to comply with this order could result in penalties including a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year.