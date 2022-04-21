A lawsuit challenging some of the signatures in petitions that got state Sen. Don Coram onto the GOP primary ballot in June seeks to end his bid against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, not long after it started.
The suit, filed in Denver District Court, alleges that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office accepted some signatures that should have been rejected, either because signers weren’t registered Republicans at the time they signed or paid signature gatherers made errors in the petitions they submitted.
“There are dozens of examples of people filling out signature information for someone other than themselves in the same handwriting without the legally required statement of assistance,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed by two well-known Republicans, former Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Taheri (formerly known as Staiert) and George Brauchler, a former Arapahoe County District Attorney and failed 2018 GOP candidate for Colorado attorney general.
“False circulator addresses appear to have been used several times, potentially to mask an out-of-state circulator claiming a Colorado address,” the lawsuit adds. “There are numerous instances of the secretary accepting invalid signatures of voters that changed party affiliation outside of the 22-day affiliation requirement to sign a petition.”
The lawsuit, first reported by 9News in Denver on Tuesday, claims that a total of 390 signatures that were accepted should not have been. Of the 1,953 signatures that Coram’s campaign submitted March 15, 390 were rejected, leaving 1,563 valid signatures, 63 more than the minimum required.
Coram, a Montrose Republican, paid petition gathers $15,500 to collect those signatures.
JD Key, Coram’s spokesman, called the lawsuit “bogus,” saying Boebert supporters only filed it as an attempt to distract voters from her record in Congress.
Key said Coram took the petition route instead of the assembly to avoid a process he said is limited to GOP insiders and “Kool-Aid” drinkers.
Boebert was the sole candidate to win a spot on the June GOP primary ballot for the 3rd Congressional District earlier this month through the party’s assembly process, edging out Ignacio resident Marina Zimmerman, who failed to get enough delegate votes to qualify for the ballot.
Boebert got on the 2020 primary ballot the same way when she first ran for the office. Then U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, whom Boebert went on to defeat in that year’s primary, used the petition process to get on the ballot.
Coram said he wasn’t shocked that Boebert’s supporters filed the lawsuit.
“This is nothing but a desperate, last-ditch attempt by Lauren Boebert and her supporters to distract voters,” Coram said.
“Lauren has shown she will do whatever it takes to avoid defending her non-existent record, her inability to tell the truth and her embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage,” Coram added. “Not at all shocked Boebert is resorting to radical fringe tactics of ‘lawfare’ to cover up her past and wrongdoings.”
Boebert’s campaign hasn’t yet responded to a query about the lawsuit.
While the Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment on pending litigation, spokeswoman Annie Orloff said the office followed the same rules in verifying petitions that apply to everyone.
“The Secretary of State’s Office is committed to upholding the rules around ballot access,” she said. “The civil servants in the elections division work diligently and with the utmost professionalism to ensure all candidate petitions are processed in a fair and equal manner under the law.”
The suit also says the Secretary of State’s Office allowed Coram’s campaign to use its process to “cure” errors in petition signatures, which is allowed under petition verification rules.
Without that, 62 more signatures would have been rejected, leaving Coram with only 1,501 valid signers, which still is enough to qualify for the ballot.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four people it says are registered voters in the 3rd Congressional District: David Laird, Dale Ruggles, Mandy Roberts and Bryon Roberts.