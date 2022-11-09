Mesa County has a new commissioner, new clerk, new coroner and new assessor after Tuesday’s election.
Republican Bobbie Daniel replaces Commissioner Scott McInnis on the Board of County Commissioners for District 2, defeating Democrat Charlie Pink. She will join Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis on that three-member board.
Another Republican named Bobbie, Bobbie Gross, will replace indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who opted not to run for reelection.
Instead, she launched a failed bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State, coming in a distant second.
Gross defeated Republican Jeffrey Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard for that job.
Gross narrowly lost to Peters in the 2018 GOP primary, and said that because of issues during Peters’ tenure, including multiple criminal charges filed against her earlier this year for tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, Gross said she wanted to run again to help restore integrity in the office.
Gross worked in that office for more than a decade, including as an elections manager.
She briefly worked for Peters before moving to the treasurer’s office as a treasurer and public trustee technician.
“I have to go in and observe how things are being run because I don’t want to upset the staff,” Gross said. “I want to make sure that we build team environment, and keep the staff that we have.”
Gross said that several people who work in the office have already reached out to her, saying they are excited that she’s coming over.
“They’re ready to have some leadership over there,” she added. “They want a clear direction on how the clerk’s office is going to go.”
The only other contested countywide race was for coroner, where former Mesa County Coroner Dean Havlik, a Republican, won that job back over Democrat Meaghan Johnson.
Havlik had served as county coroner from 2007 until 2018, but was barred from running again because of term limits. Current Coroner Victor Yahn, also a Republican, decided not to seek reelection.
In the uncontested races, Sheriff Todd Rowell won his race for a job he’s been work since being appointed to the position in July 2021, after then Sheriff Matt Lewis decided to resign.
Elsewhere, Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who served two terms as county clerk before being elected to the treasurer’s job in 2018, won in an uncontested race, as did current Deputy County Assessor Brent Groff for assessor, and County Surveyor Scott Thompson, who won his first reelection bid.
All of those winners are Republicans.
Groff replaces current Assessor Ken Brownlee, who was barred by term limits to run again. He tried to get onto the GOP ballot for commissioner, but failed to win enough delegates at the Mesa County Republican Assembly.