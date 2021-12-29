Fruita City Council will have a moment of silent reflection at the beginning of each regular city council meeting after a request from Mayor Joel Kincaid to open meetings with prayer prompted a discussion about prayer’s place in city business.
Kincaid asked the other council members how they felt about opening meetings with prayer during the council’s Dec. 7 meeting, saying 10 years ago Fruita City Council had prayers before every meeting with local groups coming in, and that it isn’t about honoring any one religion over another.
“It’s not about one specific religion, one specific prayer. It’s just about that mindset that there are bigger things out there,” Kincaid said.
Kincaid had previously emailed other council members about the subject.
Council member Ken Kreie said it be a good idea to revisit the issue with a new council seated next year.
Council member Matthew Breman said having a public prayer before meetings could exclude people, especially visitors with different faiths who come before council.
“I’m fine with a moment of silence. I’m not as comfortable with prayer,” Breman said.
Council member Heather O’Brien said she had been thinking a lot about not “othering” other people who are different, and a public prayer could have that effect on people.
“I feel like prayer is ultimately a very, very intimate thing that I do in the privacy of my own home, in the privacy of my own heart, in the privacy of my own mind. And when someone comes up and prays here, I do feel uncomfortable because I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to get up and walk out, that’s disrespectful to the person who’s praying,” O’Brien said.
She continued, saying “I don’t know what to do because I don’t want to be disrespectful, but I also don’t want to participate.”
You can pray anywhere, O’Brien said, but you can only do the work of the city at city meetings, and forcing people to participate in a religious rite could create an “us vs. them” situation.
“If your intent is to call down blessings upon this council, you can pray somewhere else and those blessings will still be bestowed, but I can’t go anywhere else to do the work of the city. I have to come here,” O’Brien said.
Council member Kyle Harvey said that since prayer isn’t mandated by the council’s charter it would make some council members uncomfortable.
“What I want to honor the most is there’s a group of people who come together from different backgrounds and experiences and perspectives and we come together to work together even though we don’t always agree,” Harvey said. “I want to honor that that we all make this great effort to do that.”
MOMENT OF SILENCE OR PRAYER?
Council member Karen Leonhart said she would support a moment of silence for personal reflection, but the council’s job is to do the work of the city, and she doesn’t think prayer has a part in that.
Kincaid reiterated that his suggestion of a prayer isn’t about a single religion, and said a prayer could help get the council into the right mindset and prepare them to do the council’s work.
“Part of my challenge with this is we talk about being an inclusive city, and we wrote an inclusivity proclamation in November of 2018, and part of that was saying religion, and we’re saying here as a council ‘oh we can’t have it in here but we’re an inclusive city’ so that’s a conflict,” Kincaid said.
“Nobody’s saying you can’t have your religion here,” Kreie answered. “You can have your religion here.”
“I’m talking about a prayer that is not promoting a specific religion,” Kincaid said, saying having proclamations about inclusiveness for race or gender hasn’t stoked this type of pushback.
Harvey noted Fruita does make an inter-faith proclamation every year that brings awareness to different religious groups in the valley.
WANTS COUNCIL’S APPROVAL
Kincaid said as the mayor leading the meeting he could say a prayer whenever he wanted when he opens a meeting, but he wouldn’t do that without council’s approval. He asked if there is room for compromise with a moment of silence at one meeting and a prayer at another.
Breman said he would be more comfortable with a moment of silence, and said if the prayer prepares you to get in the mindset for city business, with moment of silence, each council member can do that in their own way
O’Brien agreed, saying her hesitation with prayer is making people uncomfortable.
Kincaid said no matter what, someone is going to be uncomfortable because they can be made uncomfortable by not praying just as they can be made uncomfortable by praying.
“People can call it intuition, they can call it whatever, I call it God’s leading in my life that he said ‘this is not right that we’re cutting prayer out of our meeting.’ So that’s what’s impressed on my heart,” Kincaid said.
Leonhart asked if the prayer has to be made public, and if it couldn’t be done during a moment of silence.
Kincaid said he does pray during the moment of silence, but “I think there’s just something about, and it’s biblical, that when you profess it out loud that it has meaning. And that’s a biblical principle that I believe in.”
O’Brien said parts of the Bible disagree with that sentiment, citing Matthew 6:6, which reads, “But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly.”
“You’re a good man, and a good Christian, and if we voted ‘no’ you would still be a good man and a good Christian, and we would still be good people, too,” O’Brien said.
“I don’t want this to turn into a big ‘prayers vs. not prayers’ in Fruita topic that hits the media, because that doesn’t do anything to bring us together,” she said.
O’Brien then asked Kincaid, “do you feel like you will have disappointed your God if we land on a moment of silence?”
“We disappoint him every day. We’re sinful in nature. It’s not a matter of that. To me it’s a matter of, it’s just an impression that’s put into my heart,” Kincaid said.
He continued, saying “I can’t say I’d be disappointing him, but I’d have failed to step up to the challenge he’s given me”
Leonhart said a moment of silent reflection seems like a good compromise.
Kincaid asked for a vote on the matter in order to put everyone on record, but Kreie said that would be “divisive” because Kincaid already knows where everyone stands.
O’Brien said, “If I’m going to say something, I’m going to put my name behind it, I don’t have a problem with that ... what I would ask is if the talk in the community gets turned to, your’e talking to someone and someone’s saying ‘Oh that O’Brien she’s a godless terrible devil woman because she voted no for prayer,’ then you have the courage to say ‘No,’ I know Heather, and this is what I know about her, and I promise you I would do the same for you”
“I will guarantee you that I will do that,” Kincaid said.