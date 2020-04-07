With springtime temperatures rising throughout the valley and activities limited for people to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesa County’s wide range of hiking and biking trails is likely to remain a popular destination this spring.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks folks using the trails to be extra cautious during this time.
“Now is not the time to learn a new skill or to test your limits,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said. “Now is the time to know your limits.”
She said if you’re going to be out recreating, people need to do so responsibly.
If you don’t want to leave the house to get simple groceries, imagine having to leave to find a stranger that got lost.
On Saturday evening, Mesa County Search and Rescue Communication and Ground Team was called out to Coal Canyon at 6:20 p.m. for two lost hikers.
After about seven hours, the lost couple was found and safely escorted back.
While rescue operations for lost hikers are conducted in early spring every year, the governor’s stay-at-home order and current health recommendations make rescue operations more cumbersome than ever. Mesa County Search and Rescue is taking extra precautions and volunteers have personal protection equipment available should they need it, but social distancing recommendations are not always the simplest to maintain or the top priority when they are sent out to the middle of the wilderness to find lost hikers.
“We try to keep social distancing as much as possible. Depending on the nature of the rescue, that can be very difficult,” Terlecky said.
The ground and communication teams were also called to Knowles Canyon for a lost hiker last Thursday and were able to find him within three hours using cellphone GPS, according to the ground team’s Facebook page.
In Saturday’s rescue, the couple called dispatch from a cellphone, and the rescue crews were able to find their location by pinging the phone.
“That’s why we tell people to take their cellphone with them when they go to the wilderness. In this case, they had food,” Terlecky said. “If you’ve never hiked before, this isn’t the time for a 12-mile hike. We are here to help, but we also want you to be responsible.”
Colorado state parks remain open, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed all playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds and more. Nearby National Park Service sites continue to look at and revisit current restrictions. Cold Shivers Point in Colorado National Monument was recently closed.