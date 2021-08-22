Sonya Daly, a biocontrol specialist, and Melanie Mollack, a Colorado Mesa University student, were waist deep in cages covered in white garden fabric south of the Palisade Insectary.
The two were spending a Tuesday morning collecting data on how two biocontrol agents — the gall midge and the stem gall wasp — were fairing against the invasive Russian knapweed.
Russian knapweed can be “devastating for farmers” especially during drought when it really thrives, Daly said.
Daly’s and Mollack’s research into how dry and wet conditions impact the agents’ activities will offer insight for more effective use of the agents.
Research is ongoing at the Palisade Insectary, which colonizes its biocontrol agents and then monitors how those are doing in the field. It also rears or collects agents that can be purchased by members of the public to control noxious weeds or insects.
Visitors to the insectary — tours are available by request — may find various research experiments going on and insects or larvae feeding, growing and waiting for release depending on the season.
Along with rearing and housing bugs, the insectary also grows their food. “We have two greenhouses full of invasive species,” said Teresa Rodriguez, an administrative assistant and biocontrol specialist who has worked primarily with the tamarisk beetle.
So while Daly and Mollack studied Russian knapweed, Karen Rosen was north of the insectary tending to plots of Canada thistle.
Rosen, also a biocontrol specialist, plans to infect some of the thistle with rust fungus spores, and then use various mowing regimens to try to spread the rust fungus.
She wants to find techniques for speeding up the spread of rust fungus so it can take down the thistle more quickly, she said.
The Palisade Insectary “is a unique Colorado institution,” said Dan Bean, the insectary’s director.
“You don’t find (insectaries) around in every state. In fact, you find them in very few locations in the country.”
The insectary likely is one of the largest and most long-standing operations of its kind in the country, he said. “I find that to be something people can be proud of.”
For information about the insectary or to schedule a tour, go to palisadeinsectary.com or call 464-7916.