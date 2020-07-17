The bite marks of predator dinosaurs wasn't enough for Julia McHugh.
That was the study she co-authored and published in May. It's July, and McHugh and her fellow researchers have moved onto an even bigger data feast, but this time featuring much smaller Jurassic diners: insects and snails.
Beginning in 2018 and continuing for more than a year, the paleontologist and Dinosaur Journey museum curator, two of her Colorado Mesa University students, Anja Riedel and Miriam Kane, and fellow researcher Stephanie K. Drumheller from the University of Tennessee turned over and over 2,368 fossils from the Mygatt-Moore Quarry west of Fruita.
They were looking for pits, furrows, rosettes and scrapes made by the mouths of bugs while the dinosaur bones lay exposed on the ground for months or even years.
Most people envision a catastrophic event that killed and buried dinosaurs, however that doesn't seem to be what happened here, McHugh said. “These dinosaur carcasses were on the surface for a really long, long time.”
It was long enough for more than 400 lasting marks to be made as insects and snails nibbled at what remained of the dinosaur carcasses and they give insight into paleo bug life, which isn't easy to study. “We're finding evidence of creatures we have no fossils for,” McHugh said.
But considering the six different kinds of marks researchers found, “obviously they were there,” she said.
McHugh and her fellow researchers' findings were published Wednesday in PeerJ (Peerj.com) and they now are eager to look over more fossil collections for bite marks so they can learn if the bug appetites they discovered through the Mygatt-Moore fossils is normal or unusual.
The team of all-women scientists — another unique aspect of this research, McHugh noted — has reached out to a paleontologist at the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry near Price, Utah, about looking for insect marks on fossils from that location. And there are other sites and fossils McHugh has set her sights on in Wyoming and Utah.
“That is going to be our next foray into the badlands of the Jurassic west,” McHugh said.