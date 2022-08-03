080321-news-kenbrownleemug-ml

Ken Brownlee

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Mesa County homeowners should see a slight reduction in the property taxes they will pay next year, but that isn’t expected to be the case when their tax bills come due in 2024, Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee told commissioners on Tuesday.

That’s because property tax assessments are based on what those homes were worth in 2021, before property values started to climb over the past year.