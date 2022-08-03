Mesa County homeowners should see a slight reduction in the property taxes they will pay next year, but that isn’t expected to be the case when their tax bills come due in 2024, Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee told commissioners on Tuesday.
That’s because property tax assessments are based on what those homes were worth in 2021, before property values started to climb over the past year.
And that’s only because Colorado operates on a two-year assessment schedule, which can only fluctuate within that biannual plan depending on the annual assessment rate set by the Colorado Property Tax Administrator, Brownlee said.
“Property taxes are made up of three components: the actual value, the assessment rate and the mill levy,” Brownlee said.
“The function of the assessor is to recognize the market value ... and we’ll see that difference from 2020 to 2022 in the taxes that are paid in 2024,” he added. “There was this year a 3% reduction in the assessment rate for residential properties, and that’s why folks are generally going to see a lower tax bill (in 2023) than they would have seen.”
According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly residential reports, the median home prices in the Grand Valley went from about $272,000 in June 2020 to $410,000 last month.
What those 2024 tax increases could look like will depend on a number of things, including whether market values remain flat or continue to increase, and what assessment rate is set by the state, Brownlee said.
What mill levies the various taxing entities in the county also set will depend on that rate, and would be subject to revenue caps established under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, he said.
“As long as you’ve got TABOR you’ve got something to hold it down,” Brownlee said. “Other than that, in Colorado we’re taxed at ad valorem, according to the value of the property, and the market has gone up from 2020. That will be reflected in the tax year 2023 payable in 2024.”
Those TABOR constraints, however, won’t apply to property owners in Grand Junction. That’s because voters overwhelmingly voted in 2020 to exempt the city from TABOR’s revenue caps, meaning it would be allowed to retain any revenues it collects.
Unless voters in any given jurisdiction approve such exemptions, which voters in the county have not, TABOR requires those governments to refund any excess revenues, something Mesa County is forced to do next year.
The county is planning to refund about $12.7 million in surplus revenues that it collected last year, which is to go out in the form of checks sent to all registered voters in the county.
Overall property tax revenues to the county for residential, agricultural and vacant land dropped anywhere from 0.5% to 3.1% this year.
The assessed value for commercial property increased by only 1.4% over the past seven months, while oil and gas production nearly tripled in that time, increasing by a whopping 195.8%, due to the price of natural gas and inflation.