Marjorie Genova is one of the many Grand Valley residents working from home at the moment. Normally, the RE/MAX 4000 real estate broker would be out meeting with clients and showing homes to prospective buyers.
But now most of her meetings are over the phone. She checks in with clients who recently closed on their new home, just to make sure they are OK and don’t have questions. She tells them they closed just in time.
Life is different in the real estate world since the outbreak of COVID-19, even as the industry was deemed essential and exempt from Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order that, for now, runs through April 11. Showings have fallen off, realtors are conducting virtual tours and holding meetings online and “curbside” closings are becoming the new normal for realtors, lenders and title companies in Mesa County and around the state.
“I haven’t been anywhere in over a week, but I’m on the phone every day. That’s the new normal,” said Genova, who is also a director on the boards of both the Colorado Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, social distancing recommendations and stay-at-home orders, Mesa County’s real estate market saw a constant rise in median prices, low home inventory and a growing need to build more housing. That hasn’t really changed, but the process looks much different for at least the time being.
“We are still getting listings, closings and new contracts. The only thing we’ve seen a drop in is showings,” Bray Real Estate Sales Manager Stewart Cruickshank said. “It’s business as usual, but with a different twist.”
Most of the 65 agents working for Bray are also working from home and Cruickshank said showings dipped by more than 50% last week. Virtual tours are possible and if a buyer is interested, they can attempt to schedule something in-person if the home is vacant or the owner agrees. Cruickshank said the realtors are being very cautious when it comes to distancing and cleaning practices to ensure that a showing is as safe as possible.
On the building side, Bray Real Estate Development Coordinator Kevin Bray said construction is able to continue with proper precautions.
“There’s lots of creativity going on, lots of protocols being put in place as people are taking this seriously,” he said. “We’re lucky that we can innovate and still take care of customers.”
Last week, the Colorado Bar Association added addendums that realtors can add to all contracts to push back a closing. The provisions cover a shutdown event where a title company wouldn’t be able to operate for a period of time or if a person became ill and wasn’t able to complete the process until they recovered.
Genova said realtors are constantly communicating with their clients who are in the process of a sale or purchase to answer questions.
“Realtors are very much in touch with clients who are about to go to closing.”
Deals that are in place are set to move forward, but there could be roadblocks if a buyer loses their job or is furloughed temporarily.
Fidelity Mortgage Senior Vice President James Pulsipher said that if a person loses their job and can’t qualify for a loan, that’s going to be a problem at closing, but if a person is furloughed, a lender can take the circumstances into account and decide that this is a temporary issue and still possibly proceed with a sale.
“It reasons to believe that this should be a short-term thing relatively speaking and we can move ahead,” he said.
Closings now often happen electronically as most papers can be signed over the internet. Anything that needs to take place in person can be done outside the doors of the title company.
Inspections are also difficult to process at this point, but Pulsipher said they are proceeding. Inspectors can evaluate the outside of a home and view the inside of a home virtually. Typically, it would be required that the inspector enter the home, but special exceptions are being made during the time of COVID-19.
“We have to accommodate the circumstance rather than bring commerce to a halt,” he said.
Pulsipher said that anyone who has any concerns about moving forward with a sale should just communicate with their lender and realtor.
“The best thing people can do is be informed and not panic. It’s not completely dire straits. Ask good questions and you’ll be in good shape,” he said.
Genova and Cruickshank each said they are not sure how the market will look when the crisis is over. The impact will certainly be felt, but the hope is that this will just delay the start of the busy buying season by a few months.
“I’m hoping we’ll bounce back and that’s what we’re planning on,” Genova said. “People still need a place to live.”