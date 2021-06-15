Comparing government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with “medical tyranny” and the vaccine for it with a Nazi-like “medical experiment,” a group of Grand Valley residents descended on the Mesa County commissioners Monday to denounce efforts to combat the coronavirus and call for the county to be made a “constitutional sanctuary.”
Not doing so could lead the nation into a holy war, or at least a second civil war, they said.
After sending the county’s three commissioners numerous emails over the past few days about their concerns, about 20 area residents appeared at the end of the commissioners’ regular meeting to complain about everything COVID-19, from mask mandates to vaccines to Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr.
While many of them praised the county for its Free To Choose Initiative enacted back in April to open up the county, they said it wasn’t enough to protect their rights to do as they please.
“There’s a lot of threat, a lot of speech about continuing not to allow people to assembly if we do not adhere to certain laws and regulations,” said Tamara Ruckdeschel, managing director of 3 Angels Message Ministry. “Leviticus 11:43: You are not to make yourselves detestable with any of these swarming, crawling creatures. Do not make yourselves unclean with them, do not defile yourselves with them.”
WWII REFERENCE, MULTIPLE CLAIMS
In calling on the county to do more, one person referred to their efforts as “a holy war,” while another said the post World War II Nuremberg trials made clear the immorality of forced medical experiments, saying the vaccines developed to combat the virus were part of that.
All said they didn’t trust the state and local governments in their efforts to deal with the public health crisis — some even questioned whether it constituted a pandemic — while one person claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was a private group earning a profit on the sale of the vaccines.
The CDC is a federal agency that operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the vaccine is free to anyone who wants one.
Another person questioned the use of incentive programs in efforts to get people to take the vaccine, including the one touted by Kuhr and the county’s health department.
Commissioner Janet Rowland later corrected that woman, saying all the money used for the county’s Big Shot program, which is giving away two weekly $500 prizes to people who get the shot, is not using taxpayer money.
The money is donated by area hospitals and businesses, she said.
“The government has no legal right or authority to deliberately make ordinances which wantonly create procedures that supersede our constitutional provisions,” said Debra Moorland of Fruita. “This fact is clearly stated in our Constitution, even in the case of an identifiable pandemic or emergency disaster declaration, especially on the basis of promoting a virus that does not rise to the legal definition required of a pandemic and without providing clear American-based legal, credible, scientific proof of that virus.”
‘CONSTITUTIONAL SANCTUARY’
Nearly all of the speakers called for the county to become a “constitutional sanctuary,” a relatively new movement that goes beyond the recent “second amendment sanctuary” idea.
In this one, all amendments in the Bill of Rights are paramount, particularly the Second, Fourth and Tenth, and county sheriffs are the highest law enforcement officials.
Some called for the commissioners to take over the county’s health department, and even suggested removing people in authority there.
While all three commissioners told the speakers that they were sympathetic, they defended Kuhr’s and the county’s actions in dealing with the pandemic as best they could, constantly pushing for ways for the local government to deal with it locally.
For his part, Kuhr was unscathed by it all, saying from the beginning he’s tried to walk that thin line between people who would keep things fully open with no rules to those who would shut everything down.
“We’ve always had that, but I’ve been very careful to walk the line,” Kuhr said. “If there’s a division, I value the input of both, and it does make me think about how we do our work. We’ve dealt with this the whole time. The best I can do is give them my time and listen.”
Still, Kuhr said that about 97% of the county’s infections since the start of the year have been of people who weren’t vaccinated, which he said mirrors national studies on the effectiveness of the vaccines.
To date, nearly 103,000 county residents have received at least one dose, but that still means that only about 38% of all residents are fully vaccinated, he said.