A vision for a boulevard style makeover to U.S. Highway 6 near downtown Palisade was laid out for residents at a town hall Thursday.
The changes are intended to improve safety in the area between Main Street and Iowa Avenue by turning the four lane section of road to two lanes. It will also add a crosswalk and raised median to give pedestrians a protected area when crossing the road, J-U-B Engineers Lead Design Engineer Erik Snyder said.
“Right now it’s two lanes each direction,” Snyder said. “What this is going to do is it’s going to reduce it down to one lane each direction, control some of the access to the different businesses and have dedicated turn lanes. That will slow traffic.”
The plan will also improve the area through additional landscaping, Community Development Director Brian Rusche. He said the members of the public he had talked to thought the plans were an improvement over the current state of the road.
“We’re looking at the median and the options we’re going to put there,” Rusche said. “Certainly people are looking to make any kind of improvement to this. With respect to landscaping, it’s pretty barren right now.”
The two options offered differed in the design elements, with one highlighting the area’s fruit and agriculture and the other evoking the topography of Grand Mesa and surrounding landscape, Snyder said.
“They’re really looking to match what fits with the Mesa and what fits with the town of Palisade,” Snyder said. “One of the options, of course, has baskets and orbs and kind of makes people think of peaches and grapes and things like that. Or you’ve got the steel element option that maybe makes you think of the Mesa in the design and the shape.”
Palisade resident Dave Walker said he was glad to see the town moving forward with a pedestrian and bike friendly infrastructure project. He said he liked the low lights and raised medians in the plan. His only complaint, he said, is that it is tackling a relatively small section of road and that he’d like to see similar projects in other parts of town.
“We certainly need this in other areas,” Walker said. “We need it on Elberta desperately. That’s where the bulk of the traffic is. That’s Exit 42 off of I-70 into town. By far, the bulk of the traffic issues are from Exit 42 down into Palisade, not on Highway 6.”
The town is using nearly $1 million in grants to fund the project, which will likely begin construction in the fall. Rusche, who began in his role as Development Director in January, said he was excited to see this project moving forward.
“I think it’s great,” Rusche said. “In many ways it’s one of the selling points when I decided to take the job was this plan was already under way and that the community is committed to making improvements in not only this infrastructure, but other infrastructure throughout town.”