With Valentine’s Day coming this weekend, residents of Palisade are organizing an event to show some love for their community by cleaning up the area around the Rim Trail.
The idea for the cleanup, which will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., originated on Facebook amid discussion of the amount of trash and graffiti in the area, Palisade United Methodist Church Pastor J.R. Atkins said. Chris Portell had the idea for the cleanup, Atkins said, and the church decided to sponsor it.
“It just kind of stirred his (Portell’s) emotions and (he thought) let’s do something about it,” Atkins said. “So he and I talked and I said, ‘Man this sounds like a great idea.’ It’s something we can do for our community. We can be outside and we can do it safely.”
Atkins said that although the event is being sponsored by the church, it is a community event for anyone who wants to give back. He said it fit well with Valentine’s Day and that the community has embraced that.
“We’re really pleased with the response that people want to come together, want to clean up their community and show some pride,” Atkins said. “It just fit in great with the day before Valentine’s showing some love for your community.”
Anyone interested in participating should meet at the Rim Trail parking lot on U.S. Highway 6 near the intersection with North River Road. Atkins said trash bags will be provided and they will have multiple areas to work on.
“If we get enough people, we have another few places we’re going to divide and conquer — under the bridge, along the river and a few other places around there to pick up trash,” Atkins said.
So far he said there has been a good amount of interest shown through Facebook for the event. He said with the pandemic, people are looking for ways to be together in a safe way during this time.
“Right now, it’s so hard during COVID,” Atkins said. “People want to be together and it’s hard to find a safe way to do it. So we thought this would work.”