A planned subdivision in Fruita had some neighbors outraged at a meeting this week, while others advocated for more attainable housing, which they said the area desperately needs.
The development, called Dwell, would add 37 units to a lot just under 5 acres. It would include mostly attached dwelling units with 10 single-family houses along its southern border and a 1-acre park. It’s also surrounded by other subdivisions on three sides, making it an infill development.
Chris Rusch, a neighbor of the proposed development, circulated a petition opposing the project among neighbors that garnered more than 250 signatures. He spoke at a City Council meeting Tuesday, in which they were deciding whether to grant the development preliminary approval for a Planned Unit Development.
“I would most respectfully like to ask you to please agree with the people who joined our petition to stop this project,” Rusch said. “We have over 250 people. These plans need to go back to the drawing board. They need to be submitted showing it cares to be a part of Fruita and this community.”
Rusch, who moved to Fruita four years ago, said he did not think the project fit the character of the area. Several residents complained about narrow setbacks and that the denser housing, which includes multi-family units, as well as single-family houses, would turn into rentals and increase crime.
Karen Martiny said she moved to Fruita from Breckenridge, where she worked at an architectural firm, three years ago. She said she did not want to see some of the negative changes that happened to Breckenridge, like increased traffic, happen in Fruita.
“I saw what happened to Breckenridge,” Martiny said. “I would hate to see that happen to Fruita, and I am sincerely asking you all to think about what you want the future of Fruita to look like.”
Michael Maves owns the property and is the one proposing the development. He said he felt like his project, which followed guidance in the city’s newly adopted comprehensive plan, was what Fruita’s residents said they wanted.
“I’m doing what you guys approved,” Maves said. “I could take the park out. I could add more houses. It’s less than what I’m allowed to have. I could take the park out and make the lots bigger. I’m asking for an exception because I want to have the park there.”
Maves said he originally planned, about 15 years ago, to develop the property with 22 single-family homes, but that project was put on hold because of the 2008 recession. He said if he built the project like that today, the houses could sell for more than $600,000. The attached dwellings will cost less for buyers, he said, and allowing space for the park was important to him.
“You’re wanting me to get rid of the park, get rid of the place for kids to play, get rid of all that stuff and make the lots bigger so everybody has more property they can live on,” Maves said. “I don’t think that’s acceptable. I’m trying to do what was approved. I’m trying to follow the comp plan. It’s what Fruita needs.”
Right now, the valley is in a housing crunch with not enough supply to meet the demand, causing prices to soar. Jimmy Kleager, a Realtor from Grand Junction, said the median sale price in Fruita is $386,000 and that he worried average people will get priced out without diverse housing options.
“I stand in support of this subdivision because I think these homes have the greatest chance of being attainable, especially here in Fruita,” Kleager said. “When we talk about attainable homes at this point, it’s for our teachers, attainable homes for our first responders, the nurses, the firemen, the policemen.”
While many neighbors spoke against the project, Scotty Emsley, who lives nearby, said he was strongly in favor of it. He said he didn’t want to see Fruita become a place that was unaffordable to families like his.
“I moved here four years ago with my small family, and we almost couldn’t afford a house when we made $30,000 in the sale of our house in North Carolina,” Emsley said. “That was four years ago, and our property valuation has gone up by $120,000.”
The City Council did give the development preliminary approval, and many council members said they felt it was a good project. They did discuss how to blend or “feather” in the density so it would transition from the lower density surrounding it to the higher-density attached dwellings and asked that some height elevation be provided for the single-family units at the next hearing.