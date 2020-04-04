The Daily Sentinel has compiled this list of resources available to the public during the COVID-19 stay-at-home period mandated by the state of Colorado. If you have additional information, email covid@gjsentinel.com.
Also, the Mesa County Libraries District has an extensive list of community resources at https://guides.mesacountylibraries.org/c.php?g=1020029&p=7389535
PARENTS
n Mesa County School District 51 has a resource page for COVID-19 news and help on distance learning technologies at d51schools.org/resources/covid19
n The School District’s Lunch Lizard program is still serving food from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at elementary and middle achools across the valley, as well as delivery routes through some neighborhoods. The schedule can be viewed on the school district’s website.
n Parents looking for child care services can call Mesa County Public Health at 970-683-2300
n Hilltop’s Family Resource Center has set up a parent support hotline open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The number is 244-0660
n Extended Hours, which operates independently from District 51, will have four sites (Broadway, Orchard Avenue, Pomona, Tope) open as long as there are no positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff. Call 970-241-3603 for information.
STUDENTS
n All classes in Mesa County School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University went online starting March 30. School District 51 classes will remain online until further notice; CMU is online the rest of the spring semester.
n District 51 handed out Chromebook laptops for students who do not have access to a computer for distance learning. Spectrum is offering temporary free internet service to new customers by calling 1-844-488-8395.
n Seniors graduating from CMU will have the option of attending a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16 or an in-person ceremony on Aug. 1. District 51 has not announced any changes to graduation plans.
n CMU’s COVID-19 updates are posted at coloradomesa.edu, as are virtual resources for students.
UNEMPLOYMENT
n The Mesa County Workforce Center is available to answer questions about filing for unemployment insurance. The workforce website, mcwfc.us, has a list of frequently asked questions.
n The workforce center is not open to visitors, but is providing help over the phone to those needing to update resumes, search for jobs and interviewing techniques.
n The state is expediting payments for those who do receive unemployment insurance, with checks arriving within seven to 10 days.
n For general questions, call the workforce center at 970-248-0871. To set up a phone interview with an employment specialist, call 970-248-7560, and for a list of new jobs posted daily, call 970-248-7575.
IF YOU’RE SICK
n Stay home and isolate yourself from others in the household.
n Call your doctor, a nurse hotline (https://covid19.colorado.gov/telehealth-nurselines-directory), or call an urgent care center. Do not go to a hospital emergency room or urgent care facility unless necessary.
GROCERIES
n Grocery stores are open and have set aside hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers: Safeway: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-9 a.m.; City Market: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 7-8 a.m.; Walmart: Tuesdays, 6-7 a.m.; Walgreens: Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m.; Target: Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m.; Sam’s Club: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-9 a.m.; Big Lots: Every day, 9-10 a.m.; Dollar General: Every day, 8-9 a.m. Most stores have set limits on several items, including paper products, bread, meat and dairy products. Check with individual grocery stores’ websites for curbside pickup and delivery availability.
n Area food banks are open, and many churches also have nonperishable items available and are taking donations; call your church for information. The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction (562 W. Crete Circle, Suite 102) is open to any Mesa County resident, but has reduced hours (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 1-3 p.m.) to keep up with high volume and to maintain inventory. It has suspended taking food donations from the public, but is accepting monetary donations (www.foodbankgj.org). Volunteers are also needed (email volunteer@foodbankgj.org). For questions or information, call 970-640-0336 or email info@footbankgj.org.
n Food Bank of the Rockies locations: https://www.foodbankrockies.org/emergency-assistance/
n Check Grand Valley Mutual Aid on Facebook; the group connects people with items available for trade.
n Dos Hombres in Clifton has opened a market that sells cleaning/paper products, grocery items, produce and proteins. Call 970-434-5078.
RESTAURANTS
n The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of area restaurants that are offering pickup or delivery service; go to GJSentinel.com. The list is updated daily.
TAXES
n You still need to file your state and federal income taxes by April 15, but the deadline to pay taxes has been extended to July 15. Tax preparation offices are closed for in-person filing, but most are offering drop-off services or online preparation. Contact your preferred tax preparation office for information.
SMALL BUSINESSES
n Small businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for low-interest loans through the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. The loans are up to $2 million for small businesses, private nonprofit organizations and small agricultural cooperatives. Information: https://www.sba.gov/offices/district/co/denver
LIBRARY USERS
n All Mesa County Library branches are closed until further notice, but have several eResources and streaming media available. Bookdrops are closed; patrons who have books checked out are asked to keep them until the library re-opens. The library is fine-free. Book holds will be retained until the library re-opens. WiFi signals are accessible from outside the library buildings.