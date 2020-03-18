The Daily Sentinel reached out to area restaurants to compile a resource for readers now that restaurants are not allowed to have sit-down dining for 30 days.
The list includes the restaurant's name and if they deliver, offer take out, curbside, gift cards and its hours.
Please contact the Sentinel if you don't see a business listed and we'll track down the information. Email to tips@gjsentinel.com.
Restaurant Information
|Business Name
|Delivery?
|Take-out?
|Curb-side?
|Gift Cards?
|Hours
|Notes
|7th Street Deli
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|A Taste of Heaven Catering
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|call to order/catering
|Agavero's Mexican
|YES
|YES
|YES
|10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Alpine Oven Pies
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Berna B's Classic Cusine
|YES
|YES
|YES
|3 mile radius
|Bin 707 Foodbar
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
|Bin Burger
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.
|pick up at Taco Party next door
|Blue Moon Bar & Grille
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Boston's Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Bravo Pizza GJ
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|delivery fees waived
|Camillas Kaffe
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Citrola's Italian Grill
|YES
|YES
|NO
|NO
|Costa Vida
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|online menu
|Daily Queen
|NO
|YES
|NO
|YES
|Dos Hombres
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Dream Cafe
|Downtown
|YES
|YES
|YES
|8 a.m. -1 p.m.
|Delivery 1st - 7th & Rood-Colorado
|E C's Asian Station
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Edgewater Brewery
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|El Tapatio
|NO
|YES
|YES
|NO
|10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Enzo's Ristorante Italiano
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|call for family special - closed in Clifton
|Famous Dave's BBQ
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|free delivery with DoorDash
|Fiesta Guadalara
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Handlebar Tap House
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Noon - 8 p.m.
|Have Cooker Will Travel
|YES
|NO
|Normal
|Honeybaked Ham Co & Cafe
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Hot Tomato
|NO
|YES
|NO
|YES
|Normal for now
|Il Bistro Italiano
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|Jimmy Johns - 12th Street
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Jimmy Johns - 25 Road
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Junct'n Square Pizza
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Kannah Creek Brewing Co.
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|Main Street Bagels
|Downtown
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Main Street Cafe
|YES
|YES
|NO
|YES
|Normal
|24rd to 30 rd and Patterson to Orchard Mesa!
|Mary's Homestyle Cooking
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|NO
|Munchies Pizza & Deli
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Mx Tapas Bar Rest
|Downtown
|YES
|YES
|YES
|My Favorite Muffin
|YES
|YES
|Vary
|No Coast Sushi
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|8 p.m. - Close
|Noodles & Company
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Old Chicago
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; Noon - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday
|NO CASH
|Olive Garden
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 9 p.n.
|delivery with $25 min order & 15 min drive
|Oriental Ginger Restaurant
|NO
|YES
|Pablo's Pizza
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Pantuso's
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Peche Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|Pizza Amore
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Pufferbelly Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|YES
|8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Rib City Grill All locations
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
|Ristorante Pantuso
|YES
|YES
|YES
|4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
|Rockslide Brew Pub
|Downtown
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Delivery 1st - 7th & Rood-Colorado
|Sang Garden
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Snooks Bottom Barbeque
|YES
|YES
|NO
|Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Spoons Bistro & Bakery
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|NO
|only food for onsite patients/family
|Suehiro Japanese Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday is dinner only 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Sunrise Restaurant
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|Taco Party
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Tequilas Family Mexican Rest
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Texas Roadhouse
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Thai Chili & Pho
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal
|Thai Number 9
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|closed Sun & Mon
|The Ale House
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|The Winery Restaurant
|NO
|YES
|YES
|YES
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Warehouse 2565
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|WW Peppers
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|CLOSED
|You Top It
|NO
|YES
|YES
|NO
|11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Zoup
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Normal