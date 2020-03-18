031420-news-coronarestaurants-ml
The Daily Sentinel reached out to area restaurants to compile a resource for readers now that restaurants are not allowed to have sit-down dining for 30 days.

The list includes the restaurant's name and if they deliver, offer take out, curbside, gift cards and its hours.

Please contact the Sentinel if you don't see a business listed and we'll track down the information. Email to tips@gjsentinel.com.

Restaurant Information

Business Name Delivery? Take-out? Curb-side? Gift Cards? Hours Notes
7th Street Deli YES YES YES YES Normal
A Taste of Heaven Catering YES NO NO NO call to order/catering
Agavero's Mexican YES YES YES 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Alpine Oven Pies NO YES YES YES Normal
Berna B's Classic Cusine YES YES YES 3 mile radius
Bin 707 Foodbar YES YES YES YES 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Bin Burger YES YES YES YES 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. pick up at Taco Party next door
Blue Moon Bar & Grille YES YES Normal
Boston's Restaurant YES YES YES YES 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bravo Pizza GJ YES YES YES Normal delivery fees waived
Camillas Kaffe NO YES YES YES 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Citrola's Italian Grill YES YES NO NO
Costa Vida NO YES YES YES online menu
Daily Queen NO YES NO YES
Dos Hombres NO YES YES YES Normal
Dream Cafe Downtown YES YES YES 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Delivery 1st - 7th & Rood-Colorado
E C's Asian Station YES YES YES YES Normal
Edgewater Brewery CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
El Tapatio NO YES YES NO 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Enzo's Ristorante Italiano YES YES YES YES Normal call for family special - closed in Clifton
Famous Dave's BBQ YES YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. free delivery with DoorDash
Fiesta Guadalara YES YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Handlebar Tap House YES YES YES YES Noon - 8 p.m.
Have Cooker Will Travel YES NO Normal
Honeybaked Ham Co & Cafe NO YES YES YES Normal
Hot Tomato NO YES NO YES Normal for now
Il Bistro Italiano CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
Jimmy Johns - 12th Street YES YES YES YES 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Jimmy Johns - 25 Road YES YES YES YES 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Junct'n Square Pizza YES YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Kannah Creek Brewing Co. CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
Main Street Bagels Downtown YES YES YES Normal
Main Street Cafe YES YES NO YES Normal 24rd to 30 rd and Patterson to Orchard Mesa!
Mary's Homestyle Cooking CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED NO
Munchies Pizza & Deli YES YES YES YES Normal
Mx Tapas Bar Rest Downtown YES YES YES
My Favorite Muffin YES YES Vary
No Coast Sushi YES YES YES YES 8 p.m. - Close
Noodles & Company YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Old Chicago YES YES YES YES Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; Noon - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday NO CASH
Olive Garden YES YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 9 p.n. delivery with $25 min order & 15 min drive
Oriental Ginger Restaurant NO YES
Pablo's Pizza YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Pantuso's NO YES YES YES
Peche Restaurant YES YES
Pizza Amore YES YES YES YES
Pufferbelly Restaurant YES YES YES 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Rib City Grill All locations YES YES YES YES 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Ristorante Pantuso YES YES YES 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Rockslide Brew Pub Downtown YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Delivery 1st - 7th & Rood-Colorado
Sang Garden YES YES YES Normal
Snooks Bottom Barbeque YES YES NO Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Spoons Bistro & Bakery CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED NO only food for onsite patients/family
Suehiro Japanese Restaurant YES YES YES YES Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday is dinner only 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Sunrise Restaurant CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
Taco Party YES YES YES YES 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Tequilas Family Mexican Rest YES YES YES Normal
Texas Roadhouse YES YES Normal
Thai Chili & Pho YES YES YES YES Normal
Thai Number 9 YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. closed Sun & Mon
The Ale House YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The Winery Restaurant NO YES YES YES 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Warehouse 2565 YES YES YES YES 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
WW Peppers CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
You Top It NO YES YES NO 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Zoup YES YES YES YES Normal

