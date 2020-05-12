The masks that the staff wear at Shooters Grill in Rifle as a pandemic-related precaution only accentuate the guns some of them open-carry, a trademark of the restaurant that has garnered it widespread publicity.
The fact that the restaurant is now serving customers indoors — contrary to what’s allowed under the orders of Gov. Jared Polis — only accentuates the restaurant’s Wild-West feel. It also reflects the defiant nature of its owner, also a Republican candidate for Congress, when it comes to what she sees as challenges to her constitutional rights and her ability to run a business without coming under the heavy thumb of government.
Lauren Boebert, a challenger for the 3rd Congressional District seat of incumbent and fellow Republican Rep. Scott Tipton, opened her doors to indoor dining Saturday, limiting customer numbers to 30% of capacity.
“I want Garfield County to be 100% open,” she told Garfield County commissioners this week.
She said she supported the first call by Polis to shut things down, but objected when he then kept extending restrictions even though she doesn’t believe the latest data on the threat posed by COVID-19 warrants that. She called the current infringements on business “absolutely unconstitutional.”
Garfield commissioners haven’t obtained a variance from the restrictions Polis has ordered, the way Mesa County has for establishments such as gyms and restaurants, but they are preparing to seek one, amid calls from some in the county, including Boebert, that they aren’t moving fast enough.
Garfield County has recorded 112 positive COVID-19 tests and two related deaths, according to the latest county figures
Boebert informed the commissioners Monday that she had moved forward on her own to open her restaurant’s doors. For Boebert, it’s a matter of getting furloughed employees working again and being able to make her payroll.
“I understand the (potential) consequences. I am wiling to take a risk for my people,” she told the commissioners.
Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said Tuesday that he understands Boebert’s point of view, but the county has rules and regulations it has to follow and “there will be appropriate action, I’m sure” by the county for what he called Boebert’s “open violation” of the Polis order. He said he believes county health officials will make a recommendation about how the county should respond.
The recommendation will then to go the county board of health, and then to commissioners, he said.
This week, both the Polis administration and local health officials moved to shut down a Castle Rock restaurant that opened to indoor service, with customers reportedly packing the premises unlike at Shooters. As of now, at least, the state isn’t immediately moving in the case of Shooters.
Asked about the Shooters case, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement, “Counties typically lead on enforcement actions. If the state chooses to also take action, that doesn't preclude the county from doing so. Typically the state will get involved when there has been no county action to suspend/close a violating facility — or when there are willful, flagrant violations.”
Boebert said in an interview that she doesn’t consider the Polis order to be a law.
“I didn’t see it passed by our legislature and signed by our governor,” she said.
Martin views it as a law.
“This is one of those laws we have to follow. It’s unfortunate but we do,” he said.
He wonders if the action Boebert has taken has anything to do with her running for election and trying to get out the message about her campaign platform.
Boebert said she thinks people understand her views on freedom, which she already had been advocating for some time.
“That’s why I’m running for office,” she said. “I don’t see elected officials taking a stand for the people.”
Silt town trustees have passed a resolution demanding that Garfield commissioners seek a variance from state COVID-19 restrictions. The town cites factors such as the low number of new cases in the county and the impacts the state measures are having on local businesses.
Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said at Monday’s meeting that the county has to go through a process to get a variance, and that he had previously thought Polis was going to have out new rules and regulations for restaurants this week, “and he hasn’t.”
He told Boebert, “You’re correct, we do need to get back to 100%.”
But Jankovsky said Tuesday he worries that Boebert's action could jeopardize the county's efforts to get a state waiver.
Boebert said she questions businesses such as salons and chiropractic offices being allowed to open, “and yet we cannot have customers sit at our table.”
Inside Shooters, some tables are marked to keep groups of diners spaced apart and not sitting at them, and utensils and condiments are absent from tables until patrons need them. Tables and booths are sanitized after each use.
Laney Kirkpatrick, a Shooters waitress, said all the precautions that employees have to take can be stressful, but she’s glad to be back at work.
Kirkpatrick is in high school, and wasn’t so worried for herself when it came to her job status. But she said that “for the business itself, for everyone else working here, having to support themselves, it can be a little scary.”
Ron Friemel was among the diners at Shooters Tuesday.
He said of the Shooters staff, “It seems like they’re doing what they’re supposed to do as far as their social distancing. They’re wearing gloves, they’re wearing masks.”
Friemel, a business owner himself, thinks that in more rural western Colorado, a natural amount of social distancing happens, and he worries that if pandemic measures aren’t loosened soon enough, a lot of businesses won’t survive.
“I think we’ve got to be cautious and careful, but I think our governor is way overstepping. It’s not a one-program-fits-everyone, and he’s trying to put all of us in the same box and I don’t believe that’s the right place to be.”
He said he’s concerned for Boebert and what consequences she may face for opening her restaurant, and one reason he came to Shooters was to show support.
“I think she’s doing the right the thing,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean that Friemel, a Republican, plans to vote for Boebert.
“I’ll have to see where she stands on everything,” he said.