Traveling with his wife and two young children from Las Vegas to Denver to see family members, Erik Hadden’s first in-restaurant meal since March came in the Grand Valley.
The four grabbed a bite at Dos Hombres in Clifton, which offered them an experience they can’t find close to home, nor one they’ll be able to find on the Front Range.
“The kids loved it when we sat down,” Hadden said. “They were like, ‘Man, it’s been so long!’ We eat together all the time, so it’s nice.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted Mesa County Public Health permission to operate on a reopening timeline that varies from the state’s safer-at-home plan, citing the area’s low coronavirus numbers. The county moved quickly to partially reopen restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses that had been deemed non-essential.
Restaurants are once again opening their doors to customers, but there is a limit. They may only allow 30% of the building’s capacity to maintain social distancing.
“It’s nice to be moving and doing real work again,” said Brooke Gienapp, the front-of-house manager for the Goat and Clover Tavern in downtown Grand Junction. “It’s just different as far as we’re not quite as busy because we can’t allow our full capacity, but we’re getting back on our feet. Getting people out makes people happy.”
The reopening of restaurants for dining in has increased foot traffic in downtown Grand Junction, thus providing the establishments a boost over what they were making when limited to takeout, delivery and curbside service.
With bars still closed, restaurants like the Goat and Clover Tavern are cashing in on those with an urge to get out.
“I saved a lot of money in that month and a half of not eating out, I guess, but I’m definitely excited to be back,” said Eliathah Boda, as he sipped his mimosa on the Goat and Clover patio Saturday. “I know bars aren’t opened back up yet, but I’m definitely looking forward to that. This is just something to do. This town’s already kind of lacking in stuff to do when you can’t eat out or drink.”
Restaurants in the downtown area were impacted in varying degrees by the shutdown to combat the coronavirus. The tavern was able to maintain the majority of its staff even when its service was limited. However, Main Street Café laid off all its employees while it was closed for two weeks, and one week after reopening for in-store dining, employment is about 45% what it was.
The green light to provide dine-in service came at a crucial time for the retro diner.
“It’s nice to see people coming out and supporting local businesses and the smaller companies that aren’t faring so well so far,” said owner Sonja Larson. “It’s hit-and-miss. Last weekend was really nice. With people walking around, we got a lot of foot traffic.
“I’ve heard a lot that people don’t really know that we’re open, though. People aren’t hearing about Mesa County separating from the state and opening on our own phase levels. As that news gets out, every day gets a little bit better.”
The Ale House in Grand Junction reopened Wednesday after nearly a month and a half of delivery and curbside service.
“We’re still doing about half of (the business) we would if we were open fully, but it’s still quite good in sales,” said Manager Robert Bradley. “We’re at about 75% of our usual staffing … At the start, it was just the salaried managers, just five of us. As business picked up a little bit, we were able to bring back some hourlies.”
While Bradley is happy that his establishment is welcoming customers once again, he also expressed his concern about the potential consequences of Mesa County’s strategy.
“It’s wonderful and scary at the same time,” Bradley said. “It’s just the unknown. You don’t know if this thing’s going to spike back up. Will we have to re-close and all that?”
Local residents such as Lynnsey Munroe frequented the Ale House before the state’s stay-at-home order.
She has her own concerns, but believes that, as long as employees and customers are smart, the current strategy will be easy to maintain.
“It’s pretty awesome (to be back); we need to get out of the house a little bit,” Munroe said.
“This is the first time I’ve gone out to eat in public since everything happened. I’m not really sure yet. I like how they’re making everyone wear masks coming in and there’s this outdoor seating. I think I’d be more nervous if it was inside.”
Hadden wasn’t too concerned about bringing his family into Dos Hombres as a break from driving on Interstate 70, especially when comparing the Grand Valley to the situation where he lives.
“Coming from Las Vegas, there’s a lot of people coming in and out from different communities,” Hadden said. “In a smaller community like Grand Junction, it’s totally acceptable as far as we’re concerned because there’s not as much traffic coming through.”