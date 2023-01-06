As the night went on, the eyes grew wider, the hand-wringing more intense and fingers began to cross.
Some prayed, some pleaded, and they all hoped for the right outcome.
Then the reality set in with possibly the most despised words in any election — “Too close to call.”
The night was Tuesday, Nov. 8 — election night, and both sides of this “R” vs. “D” political battle would not feel the knots in their stomachs untie for days.
About 10 months before this election night intrigue gripped Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, and really the nation, a patchwork bunch with diverse backgrounds, all with ties to Mesa County, formed a grassroots effort to shine an unflattering light on political extremism.
Restore the Balance seemed to be a laughable group that garnered more eye rolls than favorable nods at first.
But then something happened. People started paying attention, people started listening to their message. Many people agreed with that message.
“I think that’s what the results showed. There were a number of people who are tired of the loud kind of crazy conspiracy theories of the people who supported the insurrection on Jan. 6. The people who failed to vote to certify the results of a free and fair election.”
That’s what Tim Sarmo, co-founder of Restore the Balance, said of the group’s mission.
The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was really the day that Sarmo said enough is enough.
Nearly two years after Sarmo and so many others watched the horrifying scenes as people rioted, raided and ransacked the nation’s Capitol, the Jan. 6 Committee released its report.
Sarmo, the former regional manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and a lifelong Democrat who is now unaffiliated, is a little hesitant to say that he was disappointed in the results of the 3rd Congressional District race, but any disappointment is completely buried under the satisfaction of what Restore the Balance accomplished.
“The efforts of Restore the Balance and so many others to reject extremism was a positive note in my mind.
“When I talked to people (when the group first started), they felt alone. Restore the Balance showed those people that they were not alone,” he said.
IRRITATED VOTER BASE
The Restore the Balance name itself became a rallying cry and in the end, in many ways it was an overly successful endeavor.
After 327,132 votes were counted, incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a definite target of Restore the Balance because of her views and rhetoric, won the election by a paltry 546 votes, confirmed only after a mandatory recount. Restore the Balance was formed by a group of former Western Slope leaders on both sides of the political spectrum. Republicans and Democrats formed the group because they were tired and fed up with the hateful, aggressive and disrespectful extremism that has gained momentum in many pockets of today’s politics.
Yes, Boebert was one of the extreme politicians the group shined a light on but Sarmo didn’t say that Boebert was a specific target for the group’s movement. But he clearly says that trying to oust political extremists was the No. 1 goal. So, you do the math.
If Sarmo is a little guarded with his comments concerning the race for the 3rd CD, another founding member of the Restore the Balance movement is not.
George Orbanek, former editor and publisher of The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, is honest expressing his irritation with the antics of Boebert.
Now he’s frustrated to have “two more years of Lauren Boebert’s performative extremism.” And he’s irritated with the missed opportunity to replace her with Democrat Adam Frisch who would have been “the type of centrist politician who represents Restore the Balance’s values and for which the Western Slope has been historically known.”
ALMOST A SHOCKING RESULT
Sarmo, like many in the district, felt like the results were somewhat predetermined, with an easy victory for Boebert in the cards.
“I knew that it was going to be pretty tough to beat an incumbent, No. 1, let alone with the redistricting that gave her, what, a 9-point advantage going into the election.”
That’s why the handshake tight results provided a victory of sorts for Restore the Balance. That 546-vote difference, in many ways validated the group’s efforts and overall mission.
“The sense was, there are a lot of people out there that are as frustrated as we, the founders of RTB, were,” Sarmo said.
There’s no doubt the results showed that there were a large number of people — on both sides of that R and D battleground — that agreed with RTB’s message:
Reject political extremism.
No, not enough voters in the 3rd CD decided to put another face in Congress, but the shocking results showed that many have grown tired of those extreme views. Views that usually come with a high-volume rhetoric.
“From that standpoint, it was a positive. Nationwide, I think there were some really strong indicators that people have had it with extremism,” Sarmo said.
Another candidate that RTB hoped voters would reject was Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Ultimately voters sent the local election denier to the sidelines in the Secretary of State Republican primary.
Orbanek was satisfied with that result.
“I think it’s tough to assess the precise effect Restore the Balance had on the election results. It was gratifying that during primary season voters throughout the state, and even Mesa County, overwhelmingly rejected Tina Peters and her relentless promotion of the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen,” he said.
GROUP WILL RETURN
Sarmo finally confessed that it was kind of a bummer that the 3rd CD didn’t send Frisch to D.C.
“Yes, there’s some disappointment in the results in the 3rd but there’s a sense that there’s still work to be done.”
That work will not start soon, though, he said.
Sarmo chuckled: “I think people are tired of politics. People are exhausted by the constant bombardment.”
The RTB troops and supporters are ready for a well-deserved break.
But like an irritated Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator,” they will be back.
“We heard from a lot of people that we need to continue the effort,” Sarmo said.
Many have reached out to thank them for the work, the message and the reminder that politics, like everyday life, should come with some level of respect and decorum, as well as the occasional work across the aisle.
Political extremism won’t go away just because there’s an intense spotlight directed that way.
Congresswoman Boebert has already demonstrated that two months after the election.
But the overall mission for RTB was to show voters that extremism, regardless of political party, can and should be rejected.
One thing that Sarmo and his group heard frequently is the reason why they plan to continue. And why they started the group to begin with.
“Many thanked us for giving them a sense of hope that craziness hadn’t completely taken over the country,” he said.
Prior to the election, RTB conducted candidate surveys and handed out ratings for all the local candidates.
Many voters were appreciative of those ratings.
So, yes, RTB will continue after a break and after evaluating how to do things even better as the 2024 election approaches.
“It happened very rapidly and grew much larger and faster than I certainly expected,” Sarmo said.
RTB’s message to reject extremism, and the supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection, is why Orbanek will not let the issue go when 2024 rolls around.
In his mind, Boebert’s continued support of the stolen election conspiracy is why she needs to be targeted again.
“Until she does (accept that the election was not stolen), I don’t know how her support can grow significantly larger and she risks a more definitive rejection of her brand of politics going forward,” he said. “I presume that Restore the Balance and other centrist groups would be eager to make that happen.”
The RTB group really got people’s attention in a short period of time.
For now, the group will rest and regroup, and just take a big deep cleansing breath, then rejoin the effort to restore the balance of politics.
Voters of the 3rd CD sent a pretty clear message that they’ve grown tired of extremism. It may not have been the exact result Sarmo, Orbanek and the RTB supporters were hoping for but the votes and voices of the 3rd CD certainly made the RTB folks believe they might be on the right track.