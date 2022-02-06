When heavy rains and debris flows hit Glenwood Canyon last summer, on slopes laid bare by the Grizzly Creek Fire the year before, getting Interstate 70 open more than two weeks later didn’t bring to a close the emergency response that was required.
Longer term, debris flows posed a continuing threat to the highway thanks to another natural phenomenon that occurs in the canyon each spring. That’s when the Colorado River swells with spring snowmelt to a point where flows in the canyon can reach perhaps 10,000 cubic feet per second.
Put together a typical runoff in the canyon with the amount of debris that flowed into the river and pinched and altered flows at six key locations, and Colorado Department of Transportation officials worry what will happen to the river this spring.
There is a good chance the river could scour highway footings and retaining walls, wreak havoc on the canyon bike path and even back up the river and inundate portions of the highway’s eastbound lanes.
The unnatural channel cut into the river by the debris also poses a threat to the Union Pacific Railroad track on the south side of the river.
A project now taking place in the canyon in the dead of winter is aimed at preventing all that, and Colorado Department of Transportation officials who provided The Daily Sentinel with a tour of the work last week are feeling good about progress on that work.
“We’re digging the material out. We’re trying to re-establish the river’s ability to take a high flow through the channel in a way that doesn’t severely impact the highway,” said Graham Riddile, a CDOT project engineer.
“... I think the big concern of catastrophic flooding damaging the highway — call me optimistic, but I’m certainly not as worried about that scenario as I was two or three months ago.”
excavating and hauling
The river work basically entails excavation and hauling of debris, at a large scale. Riddile said CDOT is dealing with possibly 200,000 or 300,000 tons of debris. He said that very roughly speaking, a ton of debris equates to a cubic yard, although that can vary substantially.
“The biggest challenge is finding a place to put the material,” said Joshua Cullen, also a project engineer with CDOT.
CDOT was able to find aggregate operations in the Rifle and Silt areas that could take the debris, either for processing for aggregate or reclaiming old aggregate pits.
On any given day, perhaps 30 to 40 trucks are involved in hauling debris, at about 20 tons per truckload, making for a fairly constant stream of truck traffic between the canyon and the Rifle/Silt destinations.
Riddile said that coming into the project, there was a big question of what was needed to get the project done and who CDOT needed to partner with to get it done. He said the agency ended up partnering with “very capable contractors.”
One, Lawrence Construction, already had been brought on by CDOT to do repair work focused on the Blue Gulch segment of I-70, where the debris flows had obliterated a section of the highway’s eastbound lanes and significantly damaged the westbound lanes as well.
CDOT also contracted with Lawrence to undertake debris removal operations now going on at Blue Gulch. Lawrence this winter also cleared out debris from the river at a particularly concerning location a few miles upstream, known as Wagon Gulch. Riddile said that location was the most critical one because the road is a lot closer to the river level there and most in danger of flooding.
CDOT also brought in a second company, IHC Scott, to work on other sites. It’s focused on an area called Devil’s Hole, which along with Blue Gulch had some of the largest accumulations of debris. That initially pushed the river up against the bike path and eastbound I-70 retaining wall after the debris was brought down in last summer’s flooding.
Thanks to low Colorado River flows in the winter and the diversion of water from the river upstream of Blue Gulch and Devil’s Hole for the Shoshone hydroelectric plant in the canyon, little water is coursing through the sites right now to complicate removal efforts.
More ice than river is visible in locations that spend most of the day shaded by canyon walls this time of year. Work at Devil’s Hole is occurring almost around the clock, but at Blue Gulch crews don’t work at night, so the ground freezes, Riddile said.
“When they show up some days, they have to jackhammer the ground. It’s that cold,” he said.
“It’s probably, what, 11 (a.m.)? The sun’s just about to rise here,” he said, while overlooking the Devil’s Hole work.
At Blue Gulch, the sun “doesn’t really rise at all” this time of year, he said.
The wintry conditions right now in the canyon pose a stark contrast to the summer heat and drought of 2020 that led to Grizzly Creek Fire burning that year.
That blaze made the canyon ripe for debris flows that occurred during monsoonal storms in the area of the canyon late last July. Those are estimated to have peaked at up to an inch of rainfall in 15 minutes.
Riddile said the Blue Gulch and Devil’s Hole sites are looking a lot different than they did two months ago, which is making him feel better. Crews should finish the debris-removal work in the canyon before runoff season arrives.
“It’s impressive to see. It’s actually pretty good,” he said.
He said CDOT was thinking that in January in Glenwood Canyon, crews might be able to get about 10 days of work in for the month, but they did much better than that.
Snowfall in December resulted in days in which plowing operations to keep the highway clear had to be prioritized over debris removal, and a multi-car crash one day put a crimp in operations. But January’s generally dry weather aided work efforts.
Said Riddile, “There’s a lot of work to do. We have a lot of (winter) weather to still experience this year, but I think we’re all sleeping a lot better relative to where we were at” before the work started.
Riddile said IHC Scott has been hauling about 2,000 tons of debris a day, but one day hauled about 4,500 tons.
Complicated by railrOAd tracks
The Devil’s Hole site has been complicated by the fact that the debris piled up on the side of the river next to the railroad tracks across from the highway, so it has had to be moved across the river channel to reach trucks on the highway.
A conveyor system was installed and used for a while, but this week earthmoving equipment instead was being used to drive material across the river on a causeway that crews had built from debris.
Riddile said he thinks the Devil’s Hole debris pile amounted to 70,000 to 80,000 cubic yards before work began.
Areas in the canyon already had debris accumulations even before last year’s flooding, as is natural in river canyons.
Riddile said he doesn’t know how much of the Devil’s Hole debris predated the flooding, but post-flooding, the pile was big enough to create a concern.
Cullen said that about 60,000 tons of debris still needs to be removed at Blue Gulch.
Motorists can expect to continue to see lane closures in coming months when work is occurring at the debris sites.
The goal is to finish sometime in April.
Other work associated with last year’s flooding remains to be done in the canyon, such as more guardrail repair and removing rocks from rockfall fences and repairing the fences.
And longer term, Cullen said CDOT is discussing working with partners such as the U.S. Forest Service on possible projects to reduce debris flow in gullies leading into the canyon.
These could include installing diversion structures and more rockfall fences and doing more reseeding of barren areas to foster regrowth of vegetation and reduce runoff.
The bike path through the canyon also needs considerable repair.
Parts of it remain buried by debris. Cullen said the path can suffer damage from spring runoff any year, so CDOT probably won’t try to fix it and get it open until after this year’s high flows.
Lawrence Construction had about a $6.5 million contract for infrastructure repair work on I-70 after last year’s flooding, and the contract now stands at about $9 million since the debris-removal work was added.
Riddile said IHC Scott originally had about a $3.5 million contract for the work it has begun doing, but negotiations are ongoing for work on additional debris piles and the contract may reach about $4.5 million.
A combination of state and federal funding is being used to pay for the emergency projects.
Riddile said CDOT has been busy in the canyon for about the past five years, doing everything from repaving roadway to responding to emergencies.
“It’s an awesome 20 miles of highway, but it takes a lot to keep it going,” he said.