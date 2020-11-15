Respondents to the latest gjsentinel.com web poll — which asked “how satisfied are you with the results of presidential election?” — drew strong opinions in both directions.
The largest vote total was for “very satisfied,” which gathered 43%, followed by “very unsatisfied” at 25% and “I don’t believe the election results will stand” at 15%. Only 8% said they were “satisfied” and every other option on the range secured 3% or less of the vote.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter.
The four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Mesa County surpassed 200 positive COVID-19 tests in a day for the first time when?
A: C. Wednesday.
Q: The Palisade Police Department is getting ahead of things by buying what, which will be required for all Colorado police departments?
A: B. Body cameras.
Q: Gov. Polis’ proposed budget would restore or increase funding to what?
A: D. All three.
Q: Nearly 60 people attended a contentious meeting in 2000 in which the county approved the first what in the Redlands?
A: C. Group home.