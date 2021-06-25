Prosecutors plan to retry a man in a 25-year-old double-homicide in Mesa County after the Colorado Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that he received ineffective legal representation at his trial, including from an attorney who is now a local judge.
The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed ruling by 9th Judicial District Court Chief Judge James Boyd that Verle Mangum, 42, deserves a new trial in the deaths of Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter, Jennifer, 11, who were beaten to death at their Clifton home.
The panel also upheld Boyd’s ruling vacating his 2003 convictions.
David Waite, chief deputy district attorney with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, said in an email it is unlikely the office will appeal the matter to the state Supreme Court.
“Instead, we will re-try the defendant in our ongoing efforts to provide justice to the victims he murdered, and their families,” Waite said.
Virginia Watson, a sister of Janet Davis, wondered Thursday about the challenges trying a case that old might pose.
“Who’s going to remember what happened 25 years ago? Where are all those witnesses?” she said.
Waite didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a question about what the appeals court ruling means for Mangum’s custody status. He remained in prison as of Thursday, at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center, based on his 2003 convictions by a jury on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He didn’t seek release while Boyd’s ruling was being appealed.
DETAILS OF THE CASE
Mangum was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But he was 17 when the crimes were committed, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled after his sentencing that mandatory life sentences without parole are unconstitutional for crimes committed while people are juveniles, including when convicted as adults. Its position applies retroactively, meaning Mangum has faced resentencing in the case, something that has been on hold while the other legal proceedings play out.
The investigation into the 1996 murders had gone cold until 2001, when it began to focus on Mangum as it emerged that he had made confessions to multiple people about the murders.
He was convicted on the strength of those confessions rather than physical evidence but maintains he is innocent.
Boyd heard Mangum’s recent legal challenge over the adequacy of his trial attorneys during proceedings in Glenwood Springs after judges in Mesa County recused themselves.
Mesa County District Judge Richard Gurley was one of Mangum’s trial attorneys, along with Colleen Scissors.
APPEALS FINDINGS
In the appeals court ruling, written by Judge Christina Gomez, the court agreed with Boyd’s finding that Gurley and Scissors erred in their trial representation of Mangum in several ways, failing:
n to investigate and challenge Mangum’s confessions, preventing the development of a defense that might have convinced the jury the confessions were false;
n to explore potential alibi evidence;
n to interpret and pursue DNA evidence that would have let Mangum point to lack of physical evidence connecting him to the crime scene, and shown evidence linking others to the scene;
n to ensure some record was made of bench conferences with the trial judge, which impacted Mangum’s ability to raise at least one issue on an initial appeal of his convictions;
n to adequately communicate with each other, which affected aspects of their defense of Mangum.
“Based on all the evidence, we agree with (Boyd’s) conclusion that there is a reasonable probability that the cumulative effect of trial counsel’s multiple errors may have impacted the results of the trial,” the appeals court ruled.
Watson said she and other family members were afraid of that possible outcome by the appeals court.
“But we can’t do much about it. We’re not happy, of course.”
She said taxpayers paid to catch Mangum and convict him.
“As soon as they put him in jail another system of government paid for by the taxpayers started trying to get him out (based on appeals). It just doesn’t seem right.”
Mangum lost an earlier appeal in the case.
Watson said one benefit of a new trial could be the introduction of new DNA evidence.
“That’s the only thing that might be new since there’s so much of the DNA they didn’t do” for the original trial.
New DNA testing conducted in the case during the appeals process could be cited both by defense attorneys and prosecutors in a trial. Mangum was excluded as the source of DNA on a number of items tested, but his DNA was found on a flashlight found in the car of Janet Davis.
The car was found a short distance from her home and the killer is believed to have driven it to where it was found.
Mangum testified before Boyd that he never owned a flashlight and never was in the vehicle, but that he and the son of Davis used to use flashlights to get coins out of fountains, which might explain the DNA on the flashlight.