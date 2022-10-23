Lauren Smith studies in the physician assistant program at Colorado Mesa University, but she now is taking some time to heal after losing part of her left leg in a car crash. “I’ll be able to do everything I loved to do again; it’ll just be an adjustment,” she said. Smith thought she’d lost her pet ferret in the wreck, but he was found in a barn near the accident and was still wearing his harness.
Lauren Smith studies in the physician assistant program at Colorado Mesa University, but she now is taking some time to heal after losing part of her left leg in a car crash. “I’ll be able to do everything I loved to do again; it’ll just be an adjustment,” she said. Smith thought she’d lost her pet ferret in the wreck, but he was found in a barn near the accident and was still wearing his harness.
Christopher Tomlinson
Lauren at her Grand Junction home as she recovers from a car crash in Utah.
Christopher Tomlinson
Lauren with Jesse James as she recovers from a car crash in Utah.
Christopher Tomlinson
Photo Courtesy Lauren Smith
Jesse James, the hiking ferret, has an Instagram account with upwards of 17,000 followers.
Photo Courtesy Lauren Smith
Photo Courtesy OF Lauren Smith
Jesse James, the hiking ferret, accompanies Lauren Smith on their adventures: camping, hiking and kayaking.
Waking up in the hospital after a rollover crash, Lauren Smith’s thoughts jumped not to her newly amputated leg but to the fate of her hiking companion, the ferret Jesse James.
The 29-year-old Smith is on the mend after four surgeries that included a below-the-knee amputation of her left leg and nearly three weeks spent at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Although her memory of the crash is hazy, Smith remembers looking for her ferret companion as first responders pulled her from the truck.
“I remember glancing down where I saw Jesse’s cage. It was open, and nothing was in it,” Smith said. “I panicked and had bystanders look for him, but nobody could find him.”
Smith’s adoration for Jesse James runs deep. She’s the brand manager for an Instagram account dedicated to the ferret that continues to rise in popularity. The page chronicles Jesse’s hiking adventures to the tune of a following greater than the population of Fruita.
Noting the novelty in a hiking, kayaking and camping ferret, a friend of Smith’s suggested she create an account centered on Jesse James and their outdoor endeavors.
The account, called the ‘hikingferret’ on Instagram, has gained upwards of 17,000 followers, with more than 1,500 posts.
Most of the images center around the ferret curled up by a campfire, sleeping in a tent or meandering along a trail.
“I love documenting all the adventures we go on; it’s just so much fun,” Smith said. “And I would never have imagined it to grow the way it has. We have very few people with a negative reaction to our page. It’s just hard to dislike a ferret who is having the time of his life in nature. There’s not a lot to dislike there.”
The human-ferret duo spends much of their time outdoors whenever Smith can get away from her work and studies. It was returning from one such outing in Utah that led to the fateful crash.
Driving back from the hike, Smith allegedly swerved to avoid hitting a deer, causing the car to veer and roll off Highway 46 near La Sal, Utah.
“Allegedly” because Smith doesn’t remember much from the accident, just “bits and pieces,” and said that bystanders reported her dodging a deer, something she herself doesn’t recall.
Bystanders helped fasten a makeshift tourniquet using ratchet straps to Smith’s leg while another left to get cell service to call 911.
Smith estimates that she was in her truck for about half an hour before an ambulance arrived. The door of her vehicle was torn off by first responders.
Smith was put in a helicopter where she thought she was “going to die” from blood loss, though she thinks the makeshift tourniquet saved her life.
“What I remember next was waking up in St. Mary’s with a below-the-knee amputation,” Smith said.
Initially, Smith said she didn’t notice the life-altering change. It was her father gently mentioning the amputation that caused Smith to “whip off the hospital blankets” where she noticed “she had no leg.”
“It was definitely strange,” Smith said. “One of my first questions was whether I could go hiking again. The doctors said, ‘yeah, you can still go hiking, even running.’ That really helped, to know I could still do one of the things I loved most. Having an amputation is not an end to how I live my life; it’s just a pause. I’m seeing this as a brief pause to my life, that’s it. I will be able to do everything I loved to do again; it’ll just be an adjustment.”
Smith was comforted knowing she’d be able to return to the trails the way she always had, this time with a prosthetic leg.
Despite this, Smith struggled to reconcile the idea that Jesse James was probably dead.
“It was one of the hardest parts,” Smith said. “I was working on accepting his death.”
As luck would have it, a barn owner not far from where Smith wrecked discovered Jesse James curled up in a box on his property.
“I guess the guy opened the box and thought Jesse was a wild animal, but because Jesse had his harness on, the man called animal control,” Smith said.
“I don’t usually put the harness on while we’re driving, so it was pure luck. It’s a miracle he’s alive.”
The accident has put some of Smith’s life on hold.
After six years of paramedic work, Smith moved to Grand Junction for Colorado Mesa University’s physician assistant program.
Smith plans to continue her studies once she has taken some time to heal.
With four surgeries already in the books, Smith will have her fifth in a few weeks.
Still, she remains encouraged, not just because of her the potential to hike, camp and kayak again, but because she’ll be able to do so with Jesse James.
“In a couple months I’ll be fitted for a prosthetic,” Smith said. “It won’t be long before we’re back on the trails doing all the things we love again.”